At Neyland Stadium
VU .. 0 .. 7 .. 6 .. 8 .. — 21
UT .. 7 .. 17 .. 14 .. 7 .. — 45
FIRST QUARTER
UT 12:20 - Theo Jackson 55 interception return (Chase McGrath kick)
Tennessee’s first score came from the defense. On Senior Day, it was senior defensive back Theo Jackson that stepped in front of a Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright pass and raced 55 yards to the end zone to put the Vols up early. The play whipped out what started as a promising Commodore to around midfield. | Vols, 7-0
SECOND QUARTER
UT 9:05 - Jabari Small 6 run (McGrath kick)
12 plays, 59 yards, 4:10
Receiver Cedric Tillman dropped what would have been a quarterback Hendon Hooker touchdown pass on the second play of the drive, but Tennessee recovered from the mishap to score 10 plays later. On first-and-goal, running back Jabari Small spun out of a tackle and through a hole into the end zone for the Vols first offensive touchdown. | Vols, 14-0
UT 4:22 - Cedric Tillman 24 pass from Hendon Hooker (McGrath kick)
9 plays, 53 yards, 3:06
Tennessee’s third fourth down attempt resulted in its second conversion on a Hooker 6-yard run on fourth-and-3 to get the Vols into plus territory. Tennessee was knocking on the door of settling for a field goal when they faced third-and-11 but Hooker connected with Tillman for the 24-yard score. | Vols, 21-0
UT 0:47 - McGrath 31 kick
7 plays, 45 yards, 1:25
The Vols were knocking on the door of adding their third-straight touchdown drive thanks a late hit on Tillman that gave them 15-yards and a Small run to inside the 25-yard line, but Tennessee stalled out from there and settled for McGrath’s 31-yard field goal just before halftime. | Vols, 24-0
VU 0:00 - Will Sheppard 56 pass from Mike Wright (Joseph Bulovas kick)
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:42
Vanderbilt appeared to be playing for the half but running back Rocko Griffin picked up 15 yards on a run to around midfield with one second left on the clock. The play set up for Wright to scramble to his right and launch the ball 56 yards towards the end zone as time expired. Receiver Will Sheppard came up with among a crowd of orange jerseys for the Commodores’ first points. | Vols, 24-7
THIRD QUARTER
UT 14:27 - Tillman 46 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:33
All it took was two plays for Tennessee to erase the momentum Vanderbilt went into the locker room with off of its hail Mary play to end the first half. Hendon Hooker ran for 29 yards on a quarterback keeper into Commodore territory, then followed it up with a 46-yard pass to Tillman to extend the lead early in the second half. | Vols, 31-7
VU 6:28 - Rocko Griffin 13 run (Two point failed)
13 plays, 75 yards, 7:59
Vanderbilt answered Tennessee’s quick scoring drive with a more methodical approach. The Commodores ate up nearly eight minutes of the third quarter with a 75-yard drive which included a fourth-down pick up on their side of the field. Griffin ran in from 13-yards out, but Wright’s pass on the two point try sailed high and out of bounds. | Vols, 31-13
UT 5:12 - Small 11 run (McGrath kick)
5 plays, 65 yards, 1:16
For the second time, Tennessee had a quick response for a Vanderbilt score. The Commodores’ kickoff went out of bounds and gave the Vols the ball at the 35-yard line. Hooker connected with Tillman and tight end Princeton Fant to drive inside the 15 before Small’s number was called again, finding space and running up the field for his second touchdown rush. | Vols, 38-13
FOURTH QUARTER
VU 9:17 - Wright 4 run (two point conversion good)
20 play, 75 yards, 10:55
Vanderbilt converted on fourth down twice, including once in the red zone to set up a Wright 4-yard touchdown run. The score capped off a long drive that started late in the third quarter and ended near the midway point of the fourth quarter. The ensuing two-point conversion cut Tennessee’s lead down to 17. | Vols, 38-21
UT 3:12 - Jaylen Wright 10 run (McGrath kick)
2 plays, 16 yards, 0:56
After the defense came up with its first fourth stop, Tennessee scored in two plays to put the punctuation mark on a rivalry blowout victory. Freshman running back Jaylen Wright ran right, found space and scored on a 10-yard run. | Vols, 45-21
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. VU .. UT
First Downs .. 18 .. 26
Rushes-Yards .. 43-115 .. 42-285
Passing .. 206 .. 156
Comp-Att-Int .. 32-17-1 .. 18-10-0
Return Yards .. 0-0 .. 1-50
Punts-Avg .. 5-37.0 .. 1-46.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 4-30 .. 4-40
Time of Possession .. 38:16 .. 21:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Vanderbilt: Rocko Griffin 30-107, Mike Wright 11-26, James Ziglor III 1-4, Cam Johnson 1-0
Tennessee: Jaylen Wright 15-113, Jabari Small 15-104, Hendon Hooker 11-75
PASSING
Vanderbilt: Mike Wright 16-31-1-198, Ken Seals 1-1-0-0
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 10-18-0-156
RECEIVING
Vanderbilt: Will Sheppard 5-98, Chris Pierce 4-45, Amir Abdur-Rahman 3-37, Cam Johnson 2-20
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 6-106, Velus Jones Jr. 2-22, Princeton Fant 1-23, JaVonta Payton 1-5
FIRST QUARTER
UT 12:20 - Theo Jackson 55 interception return (Chase McGrath kick)
0 plays, 55 yards, 0:00
Tennessee’s first score came from the defense. On senior day, it was senior defensive back Theo Jackson that stepped in front of a Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright pass and raced 55 yards to the endzone to put the Vols up early. The play whipped out what started as a promising Commodore to around midfield. Vols, 7-0.
SECOND QUARTER
UT 9:05 - Jabari Small 6 run (McGrath kick)
12 plays, 59 yards, 4:10
Receiver Cedric Tillman dropped what would have been a quarterback Hendon Hooker touchdown pass on the second play of the drive, but Tennessee recovered from the mishap to score 10 plays later. On first and goal, running back Jabari Small spun out of a tackle and through a hole into the endzone for the Vols first offensive touchdown. Vols, 14-0
UT 4:22 - Cedric Tillman 24 pass from Hendon Hooker (McGrath kick)
9 plays, 53 yards, 3:06
Tennessee’s third fourth down attempt resulted in its second conversion on a Hooker 6-yard run on fourth-and-3 to get the Vols into plus territory. Tennessee was knocking on the door of settling for a field goal when they faced third-and-11 but Hooker connected with Tillman for the 24-yard score. Vols, 21-0
UT 0:47 - McGrath 31 kick
7 plays, 45 yards, 1:25
The Vols were knocking on the door of adding their third-straight touchdown drive thanks a late hit on Tillman that gave them 15-yards and a Small run to inside the 25-yard line, but Tennessee stalled out from there and settled for McGrath’s 31-yard field goal just before halftime. Vols, 24-0
VU 0:00 - Will Sheppard 56 pass from Mike Wright (Joseph Bulovas kick)
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:042
Vanderbilt appeared to be playing for the half but running back Rocko Griffin picked up 15 yards on a run to around midfield with one second left on the clock. The play set up for Wright to scramble to his right and launch the ball 56 yards towards the endzone as time expired. Receiver Will Sheppard came up with among a crowd of orange jerseys for the Commodores’ first points. Vols, 24-7
THIRD QUARTER
UT 14:27 - Tillman 46 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:33
All it took was two plays for Tennessee to erase the momentum Vanderbilt went into the locker room with off of its hail Mary play to end the first half. Hendon Hooker ran for 29 yards on a quarterback keeper into Commodore territory, then followed it up with a 46-yard pass to Tillman to extend the lead early in the second half. Vols, 31-7
VU 6:28 - Rocko Griffin 13 run (Two point failed)
13 plays, 75 yards, 7:59
Vanderbilt answered Tennessee’s quick scoring drive with a more methodical approach. The Commodores ate up nearly eight minutes of the third quarter with a 75-yard drive which included a fourth-down pick up on their side of the field. Griffin ran in from 13-yards out, but Wright’s pass on the two point try sailed high and out of bounds. Vols, 31-13
UT 5:12 - Small 11 run (McGrath kick)
5 plays, 65 yards, 1:16
For the second time, Tennessee had a quick response for a Vanderbilt score. The Commodores’ kickoff went out of bounds and gave the Vols the ball at the 35-yard line. Hooker connected with Tillman and tight end Princeton Fant to drive inside the 15 before Small’s number was called again, finding space and running up the field for his second touchdown rush. Vols, 38-13
FOURTH QUARTER
VU 9:17 - Wright 4 run (two point conversion good)
20 play, 75 yards, 10:55
Vanderbilt converted on fourth down twice, including once in the redzone to set up a Wright 4-yard touchdown run. The score capped off a long drive that started late in the third quarter and ended near the midway point of the fourth quarter. The ensuing two-point conversion cut Tennessee’s lead down to 17. Vols, 38-21
UT 3:12 - Jaylen Wright 10 run (McGrath kick)
2 plays, 16 yards, 0:56
After the defense came up with its first fourth stop, Tennessee scored in two plays to put the punctuation mark on a rivalry blowout victory. Freshman running back Jaylen Wright ran right, found space and scored on a 10-yard run. Vols, 45-21
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. VU .. UT
First Downs .. 18 .. 26
Rushes-Yards .. 43-115 .. 42-285
Passing .. 206 .. 156
Comp-Att-Int .. 32-17-1 .. 18-10-0
Return Yards .. 0-0 .. 1-50
Punts-Avg .. 5-37.0 .. 1-46.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 4-30 .. 4-40
Time of Possession .. 38:16 .. 21:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Vanderbilt: Rocko Griffin 30-107, Mike Wright 11-26, James Ziglor III 1-4, Cam Johnson 1-0
Tennessee: Jaylen Wright 15-113, Jabari Small 15-104, Hendon Hooker 11-75
PASSING
Vanderbilt: Mike Wright 16-31-1-198, Ken Seals 1-1-0-0
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 10-18-0-156
RECEIVING
Vanderbilt: Will Sheppard 5-98, Chris Pierce 4-45, Amir Abdur-Rahman 3-37, Cam Johnson 2-20
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 6-106, Velus Jones Jr. 2-22, Princeton Fant 1-23, JaVonta Payton 1-5
@ByNoahTaylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.