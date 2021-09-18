At Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium
Tech .. 0 .. 0 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 0
UT .. 14 .. 14 .. 21 .. 7 .. — 56
FIRST QUARTER
UT 10:50 — JaVonta Payton 29 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick)
2 plays, 33 yards, 0:25
After UT’s first drive ended in a punt, the Vols needed just two plays to score on their second possession. Following a 4-yard completion from quarterback Hooker to tight end Jacob Warren, Hooker connected with Payton, who made a spectacular catch at the edge of the end zone to put UT on the board. | Vols, 7-0
UT 4:47 — Jaylen Wright 1 run (McGrath kick)
6 plays, 43 yards, 1:23
Safety Jaylen McCollough put the Vols offense in prime field position at Tech’s 37-yard line with an interception. After a 2-yard rush by Wright, then consecutive penalties on UT and Tech, Hooker ran for six yards to the Golden Eagles’ 23-yard line. Hooker’s next run, a 22-yarder, appeared to be a touchdown, but after a review, the officials marked the ball at the 1-yard line. Wright finished the job with a short scoring run. | Vols, 14-0
SECOND QUARTER
UT 12:13 — Velus Jones Jr. 45 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
9 plays, 96 yards, 2:27
The Vols started at their own 4-yard line and drove to their 48 in six plays, helped out by a Tech pass interference penalty. Wright rushed for five yards to cross midfield and Hooker threw an incompletion before running for two yards. UT then turned its slow progress into quick success as Jones took a pass from Hooker 45 yards for the touchdown. | Vols, 21-0
UT 0:49 — Jacob Warren 1 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
10 plays, 47 yards, 3:19
UT’s drive began at Tech’s 47-yard line, and tailback Tiyon Evans rushed on five straight plays to move the ball to the 30. Hooker completed passes to Payton and tight end Princeton Fant, then Wright gained 12 yards on two carries. Hooker finished the drive with the short scoring pass to Warren. | Vols, 28-0
THIRD QUARTER
UT 8:47 — Hooker 1 run (McGrath kick)
7 plays, 49 yards, 2:17
Cornerback Alontae Taylor intercepted a pass by Golden Eagles quarterback Davis Shanley, setting UT’s offense up at Tech’s 49-yard line. Passes from Hooker, including one to Jimmy Calloway that went for 22 yards, and runs by Evans moved the ball to the 1-yard line before Hooker ran it in for his fourth touchdown. | Vols, 35-0
UT 8:37 — Solon Page 31 interception return (McGrath kick)
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Just 10 seconds after Hooker’s rushing score, the Vols found the end zone again, this time courtesy of their defense. Page picked off a Shanley pass and ran it back 31 yards to extend UT’s lead to 42 points. | Vols, 42-0
UT 3:38 — Tiyon Evans 1 run (McGrath kick)
7 plays, 39 yards, 2:39
A 10-yard pass and 8-yard run by Hooker got the ball to Tech’s 21-yard line, then three carries by Wright moved it to the 14. After a pass interference penalty on Tech, a 1-yard Evans run and a Hooker incompletion at the goal line, Evans leapt across the defense for the short touchdown. | Vols, 49-0
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 7:35 — Harrison Bailey 2 run (JT Carver kick)
12 plays, 52 yards, 3:31
With sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey in the game, the Vols offense embarked on a long drive. Bailey threw and reserve tailback Marcus Pierce rushed to get the ball to Tech’s 12-yard line. After Len’Neth Whitehead, another backup running back, ran for 10 yards, Bailey kept the ball and strolled into the end zone for the blowout win’s final score. | Vols, 56-0
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. Tech .. UT
First Downs .. 10 .. 24
Rushes-Yards .. 28-35 .. 47-202
Passing .. 144 .. 215
Comp-Att-Int .. 17-36-4 .. 20-32-0
Return Yards .. 31 .. 55
Punts-Avg .. 8-38.6 .. 4-38.5
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 2-1
Penalties-Yards .. 10-107 .. 3-35
Time of Possession .. 34:26 .. 25:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tech: Willie Miller 10-30, David Gist 7-15, Jordan Brown 3-7, Davis Shanley 1-0.
UT: Hendon Hooker 9-64, Jaylen Wright 9-43, Tiyon Evans 15-41, Len’Neth Whitehead 5-23.
PASSING
Tech: Drew Martin 10-14-1-93, Davis Shanley 5-10-2-33.
UT: Hendon Hooker 17-25-0-199, Harrison Bailey 3-7-0-16.
RECEIVING
Tech: Quinton Cross 5-73, Justin Oden 4-13, Jordan Brown 3-26, David Gist 3-17.
UT: Walker Merrill 4-40, Velus Jones Jr. 3-65, JaVonta Payton 3-46, Jacob Warren 3-10.
— @TylerWombles
