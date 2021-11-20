At Neyland Stadium
USA .. 0 .. 7 .. 0 .. 7 .. — 14
UT .. 14 .. 21 .. 14 .. 11 .. — 60
FIRST QUARTER
UT 11:13 — Jabari Small 1 run (Chase McGrath kick)
11 plays, 62 yards, 2:00
After the defense forced a three-and-out on South Alabama’s opening drive, Tennessee hit pay-dirt on its own. Sticking mostly with the run game that included a third down conversion to keep the drive going, the Vols drove inside the 2-yard line in less than two minutes. Running back Jabari Small had a touchdown run call reversed after replay, but made the most of his second opportunity at the endzone with a 1-yard score to put Tennessee up early. | Vols, 7-0
UT 6:14 — Jaylen Wright 17 run (McGrath kick)
9 plays, 88 yards, 1:57
The Vols got off to a slow start on their second offensive possession, facing a quick third-and-long at their own 15 before quarterback Hendon Hooker found Jacob Warren in the middle of the field for a first down. A play later, Small broke off a big run across midfield and a defensive pass interference call on a Hooker pass to the endzone moved Tennessee to the 20-yard line to set up a Jaylen Wright 17-yard touchdown run. | Vols, 14-0
SECOND QUARTER
UT 10:37 — Cedric Tillman 27 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
8 plays, 87 yards, 2:38
Hooker kept this drive going with a 15-yard scramble on third-and-long then hit Cedric Tillman for his first touchdown pass of the night on a 27-yard strike to extend the Vols lead. This scoring drive came after South Alabama drove deep into the redzone on a time-consuming drive and was stopped on fourth down on a Trevon Flowers sack of quarterback Desmond Trotter to keep the Jaguars off the board. | Vols, 21-0
UT 6:41 — Princeton Fant 24 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 36 yards, 0:55
Tennessee’s quickest drive to this point covered just 36 yards in three plays thanks to a long punt return for 33 yards from Velus Jones Jr. that set the Vols up well within South Alabama territory at the 36-yard line. Hooker hit a wide open tight end Princeton Fant over the middle for his second touchdown toss of the first half as Tennessee continued to roll. | Vols, 28-0
USA 1:36 — Lincoln Sefcik 4 pass from Desmond Trotter (Diego Guajardo kick)
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:05
The Jaguars appeared to be giving the ball back to a hot Vols offense but opted for a fake punt that picked up the first down and more into plus territory. A Trotter 27-yard pass to Jalen Tolbert down the sideline gave South Alabama first down at the Tennessee 6-yard line on the following play but the Vols defense forced it into a third down. On third-and-goal, Trotter rolled left and found tight end Luke Sefcik all alone for the Jaguars’ first touchdown. | Vols, 28-7
UT 1:18 — Velus Jones Jr. 96 kick return (McGrath kick)
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
South Alabama’s momentum boost was short-lived. On the ensuing kickoff after a 75-yard scoring drive, Jones fielded a Guajardo kickoff at the 4-yard line and weaved his way through the Jaguars’ coverage team for a 96-yard touchdown. It marked Tennessee’s first kickoff return score of the season. | Vols, 35-7
THIRD QUARTER
UT 12:06 — Small 3 run (McGrath kick)
7 plays, 84 yards, 1:54
South Alabama went back into its bag of special teams tricks to open the third quarter, pulling off a successful onside kick to start the second half with the ball, but the Jaguars got nothing out of it, giving the ball back to the Vols. A deep ball from Hooker to Tillman went for 43 yards to the South Alabama 8-yard line and two plays after that, Small scored on a 3-yard run to continue the rout. | Vols, 42-7
UT 7:29 — Hooker 6 run (McGrath kick)
8 plays, 64 yards, 2:57
Jones continued his career night with a 41-yard catch to the Jaguars’ 6-yard line. It took two plays for Tennessee to cross the goal line from there as Hooker added to his own impressive performance with a 6-yard rushing touchdown. | Vols, 49-7
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 12:50 — Len’Neth Whitehead 5 run (McGrath kick)
6 plays, 80 yards, 2:06
Len’Neth Whitehead was the workhorse for Tennessee on its first drive of the fourth quarter, eating up 45 yards on a run that ended at the South Alabama 7-yard line. He set himself up for his own score, running through a gaping hole and into the endzone for the Vols fourth rushing touchdown. | Vols, 56-7
USA 11:02 — Jalen Tolbert 68 pass from Trotter (Guajardo kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:48
Taking a page from Tennessee’s offensive playbook, South Alabama recorded its second touchdown drive in a timely manner, responding to the Vols’ score with a quick four play drive in less than two minutes. The drive ended with a 68-yard pass and catch from Tolbert to Trotter. | Vols, 56-14
UT 6:37 — Kurott Garland safety
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
With the South Alabama offense backed up against its own endzone, the Vols defense continued its unrelenting effort by forcing a safety as lineman Kurott Garland brought down Trotter for the two point play. | Vols, 58-14
UT 2:43 — Safety
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Tennessee didn’t even have to put any effort into its final points. A high snap went over Jaguars’ punter Jack Brooks head and through the back of the endzone to add two more points to the Vols’ lead. | Vols, 60-14
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. USA .. UT
First Downs .. 13 .. 28
Rushes-Yards .. 36-94 .. 43-250
Passing .. 216 .. 311
Comp-Att-Int .. 19-32-0 .. 24-29-0
Return Yards .. 22 .. 181
Punts-Avg .. 6-39.7 .. 2-32.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 4-30 .. 6-45
Time of Possession .. 37:00 .. 23:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
South Alabama: Kareem Walker 7-34, Bryan Hill 10-28, Keith Gallmon Jr. 1-26, Desmond Trotter 12-29.
Tennessee: Jaylen Wright 13-83, Jabari Small 11-73, Len’Neth Whitehead 6-60, Hendon Hooker 7-26.
PASSING
South Alabama: Desmond Trotter 19-32-0-216.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 17-20-0-273.
RECEIVING
South Alabama: Jalen Tolbert 7-143, Kareem Walker 3-8, Jalen Wayne 2-55, Lincoln Sefcik 2-5.
Tennessee: Velus Jones Jr. 6-103, Cedric Tillman 5-100, Jacob Warren 4-33, Princeton Fant 3-40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.