on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri
UT .. 28 .. 17 .. 10 .. 7 .. - 62
M .. 3 .. 7 .. 7 .. 7 .. - 24
FIRST QUARTER
UT 12:28 — JaVonta Payton 35 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick)
5 plays, 57 yards, 1:15
After the Tennessee defense forced a three-and-out on Missouri’s opening drive, the Vols took advantage of a short field following a Tigers’ punt. Hooker hit Cedric Tillman on the first play of the drive to set up second-and-short, then running back Jabari Small had two runs to get UT inside the Missouri 35-yard line before Hooker’s 35-yard scoring toss to Payton. | VOLS, 7-0
M 7:13 — Harrison Mevis 43 field goal
14 plays, 50 yards, 5:15
Missouri’s second offensive possession saw Tigers’ quarterback Connor Bazelak complete four passes for 72 yards to get across the 50, but three holding calls hindered the drive including one that forced MU into a 1st and 20 that it could not recover from, settling for Mevis’ 43-yard field goal to get on the board. | VOLS, 7-3
UT 5:21 — Tiyon Evans 8 run (McGrath kick)
7 plays, 75 yards, 1:52
The drive started with two incomplete passes from Hooker, but the second one to Ramel Keyton drew a 15-yard pass interference penalty that gave the Vols first down at the Tigers’ 42-yard line. Small ran up the middle for 21 yards and then Evans rushed for six more yards before scoring on the next play from eight yards out to extend UT’s lead. | VOLS, 14-3
UT 3:13 — Evans 92 run (McGrath kick)
1 play, 92 yards, 0:12
The Vols third scoring drive took just one play as Evans took a handoff from Hooker and raced 92 yards. It was UT’s longest run play since Eric Gray scored on a 94-yard run against Vanderbilt on Nov. 30, 2019. The rush is now the third longest in program history, beating out Dick Dodson’s 91-yard run versus Transylvania in 1927. | VOLS, 21-3
UT 1:32 — Evans 1 run (McGrath kick)
1 play, 1 yard, 0:05
Jeremy Banks intercepted a Bazelak pass and brought it back inside the 1-yard line to set UT up with first-and-goal. Evans punched the ball in on the first play of the drive for his second touchdown run of the first quarter. | VOLS, 28-3
SECOND QUARTER
M 11:38 — Tyler Badie 6 run (Mevis kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 4:53
Missouri strung together its best drive of the first half thanks to three rushes for 39 yards from Badie, including his six-yard touchdown run. Bazelak passed three times, including two that went for 15-plus yards to help set up the score. | VOLS, 28-10
UT 10:01 — Velus Jones Jr. 35 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
5 plays, 73 yards, 1:31
While the UT offense had been flashing its ability on the ground, Hooker used his arm twice on the drive for big gains, once to Cedric Tillman for a 29-yard pick up inside the 40-yard line and again to Jones for the score. | VOLS, 35-10
UT 4:49 — Hooker 1 run (McGrath kick)
10 plays, 86 yards, 3:18
Redshirt freshman running back Len’Neth Whitehead took the bulk of the carries on the drive but was stopped by the Missouri defense to force fourth-and-one. Evans re-entered the game and picked up the first down. Hooker kept the ball on the following play and scored from one yard out. | VOLS, 42-10
UT 0:23 — McGrath 25 field goal
9 plays, 50 yards, 3:32
After missing a 47-yard field goal before the half last week at Florida, McGrath came through in the waning seconds of the second quarter against Missouri, extending the Vols lead by three with a 25-yard field goal and giving them the most points scored in a first half since posting 49 against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 23, 2000. | VOLS, 45-10
THIRD QUARTER
UT 11:49 — McGrath 27 field goal
12 plays, 65 yards, 3:16
Tennessee wasn’t able to reach the end zone on its opening drive of the second half after starting at its own 25-yard line and driving to the Missouri 10, but McGrath added his second field goal to make it a 38-point game early in the third quarter. | VOLS, 48-10
M 11:32 — Kris Abrams-Draine 99 kickoff return (Mevis kick)
Following McGrath’s field goal, the Tigers answered with a 99-yard kickoff return from Abrams-Draine down the sideline for Missouri’s second touchdown. | VOLS, 48-17
UT 7:25 — Cedric Tillman 24 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:07
After overshooting the junior wide receiver in the first four games, Hooker finally connected with Tillman for a touchdown. The Vols were in danger of having to punt for the first time in the game, facing a third-and-three early in the drive, but Hooker completed a 13-yard pass to Jones Jr. to extend it and get UT past the century mark. | VOLS, 55-17
FOURTH QUARTER
M 5:47 - Di’onte Smith 4 run (Mevis kick)
10 plays, 99 yards, 4:31
The Tigers went the length of the field after their defense stopped Tennessee on fourth-and-goal at the Missouri one-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. Smith scored on the sweep, going into the end zone untouched. | VOLS 55-24
UT 1:46 — Marcus Pierce Jr. 27 run (McGrath kick)
6 plays, 75 yards, 4:01
Tennessee senior running back Marcus Pierce became the fifth Vol to score, taking Joe Milton’s handoff and going 27 yards for his first career touchdown with UT, putting the exclamation point on a dominating win. | VOLS, 62-24
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. UT .. MU
First Downs .. 34 .. 23
Rushes-Yards .. 58-452 .. 30-74
Passing .. 225 .. 322
Comp-Att-Int .. 15-19-0 .. 27-44-2
Return Yards .. 37 .. 138
Punts-Avg .. 0-0.0 .. 4-44.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 2-20 .. 9-96
Time of Possession .. 31:10 .. 28:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tennessee: Tiyon Evans 15-156, Len’Neth Whitehead 9-76, Hendon Hooker 14-74, Marcus Pierce Jr. 11-45, Joe Milton III 2-39, Jabari Small 3-38, Jaylen Wright 4-24
Missouri: Tyler Badie 21-41, Elijah Young 3-16, B.J. Harris 1-15, Di’onte Smith 2-4, Dawson Downing 1-3, Chance Luper 1-3, Connor Bazelak 1-negative 7
PASSING
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 15-19-0-225
Missouri: Connor Bazelak 27-44-2-322
RECEIVING
Tennessee: Velus Jones Jr. 7-79, Cedric Tillman 4-73, JaVonta Payton 1-35, Princeton Fant 1-15, Jacob Warren 1-13, Len’Neth Whitehead 1-10
Missouri: Keke Chism 4-76, Tauskie Dove 4-68, Chance Luper 4-24, Tyler Badie 3-27, Dominic Lovett 3-26, Daniel Parker 2-26, Messiah Swinson 2-21, Di’onte Smith 1-32, J.J. Hester 1-14, Barrett Banister 1-6, Elijah Young 1-2, B.J. Harris 1-0
