Hunter Burke has experienced every emotion of the spectrum during his Maryville College career.
The Scots won their first outright USA South championship when Burke was a freshman in 2018 and then endured a disappointing a 3-7 campaign the following year. A coaching change and COVID-19 led to an abnormal junior season, and the ensuing rebuild came with plenty of ups and downs.
The redshirt senior wide receiver’s last game at Honaker Field ended with a disappointing 24-21 loss to Brevard, but it did little to shift how he views his final collegiate season.
“I keep telling my mom and my family that I love this team,” Burke told The Daily Times. “It’s probably my favorite team that I’ve ever played on. I definitely bleed garnet and orange. This school is amazing, and I can’t really imagine going anywhere else.”
Burke hauled in a game-high five catches for 49 yards in his farewell, two of which came during Maryville College’s second-to-last offensive possession, which got down to the Brevard 8-yard line before coming up short on a pivotal fourth-and-2.
The performance pushed the Soddy-Daisy native’s season totals to 20 catches and 340 yards. He has made 67 catches for 936 yards and six touchdowns through 25 career games with one left to play.
“Those last couple of drives kind of encapsulated what he means to us,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox said. “We needed him to make plays and he made them. He’s been a really consistent person, and in the game of life and in the game of football, he’s good. He has the same great attitude every day, and I’m really proud of him.”
Burke lauded the culture that the program has established since Fox was hired on Jan. 25, 2021, but he has been a huge part in its creation.
Maryville College made the wide receiver position a priority as it recruited its 2022 freshman class, landing the likes of Kevon Samuels and Steph Carter Jr., who rank first and third, respectively, on the team in receiving yards. Burke never hesitated to bring the duo under his wing, even if it meant less opportunity for himself.
“The biggest thing that I’ve tried to teach them is it’s a big step going into college ball and you have to keep a level head,” Burke said. “When you’re not getting the ball, you’re doing something to get somebody else open or blocking for the running back and getting them touchdowns, too. The biggest thing isn’t that you score but the team scores.”
Samuels and Carter may be the future of Maryville College’s receiving corps, but Burke was very much in the present after the Scots’ loss to Brevard.
He promised himself he would not cry and fulfilled it, taking solace in the fact that Maryville College can still notch one final win when it faces Belhaven at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 in Jackson, Mississippi.
“I think that’s why it hasn’t hit home yet,” Burke said. “We still have one more game, and we can send a message, end on a high note and let the young guys ride it out going into spring.”
Regardless of the result in two weeks, Burke is proud of what this Maryville College team has accomplished this season, proving that it is not that far from returning to championship level despite all ups and downs in recent years.
“I know I won’t be a part of the highs that are in the future for this program,” Burke said, “but I definitely got to lay down the foundation, and I’m happy about that.”
