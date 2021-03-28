Hunter Sturgill spent most of his afternoon on March 6 listening to music inside his hotel room in Lebanon.
Sturgill, an eighth grader at Heritage Middle School, was hoping to relax and mentally prepare for his upcoming Tennessee AAU state championship wrestling match that evening. Five miles away, his younger sister, Ryleigh Sturgill, was trying to win her first middle school AAU state title in the 65-pound weight class. Sturgill decided to text his mother to see how she was doing.
“Great!” Erin Sturgill replied. “She just won a state title!”
Hunter was elated. He and Ryleigh — a sixth grader at Heritage middle — had been training together for the past three years, so he knew how hard she worked for the opportunity to win a state title. He also knew that he and his sister were on the verge of making Tennessee wrestling history.
“Once she won, it kind of took some pressure off of me as an older brother,” Hunter told The Daily Times. “It left it open for me to do what I do best.”
Five hours after his sister claimed her first state title, Hunter won his match to win his third state title. He and Ryleigh became the first brother-sister duo to both win state titles in the same AAU Tournament.
“I don’t know of any brother or sister who have done the things that they have gotten to achieve together,” said wrestling coach Edward Holland, who personally works with both Hunter and Ryleigh. “It’s cool to watch them. They are both growing at the same time. It’s two different styles, two different genders obviously, but it’s cool to watch them take these hugs steps toward becoming really good wrestlers.”
Ryleigh and Hunter’s championships capped a successful performance from the Heritage Outlaws wrestling club. Brody Casto also captured a state title at 135. Aleckzandrya Patrick placed first in the girls division at 168. Ayedrieyonnah Patrick, Callie Harris and Nate Boger each finished second in their respective classes. All of those wrestlers train every day together. Hunter said that all of his wrestling teammates feel like family.
On March 7, he and Ryleigh had already moved on from the state tournament and were focusing on ways to grow in their sport. They aren’t just content with being great middle-school wrestlers. There is a reason why they wake up at 5:30 a.m. every morning, why they follow a rigorous diet and why they travel across the country and overseas for wrestling tournaments. They want to win state championships at Heritage and then continue to wrestle at the next level.
“We are going to start a legacy that is going to be pretty remarkable,” Hunter said of his Heritage Outlaws teammates. “I want to be a Division-I athlete who goes on to become an Olympian. My end goal is to be an Olympic gold medalist. I see people like Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Dake — four-time Olympic champions who are absolutely stellar wrestlers and have everything they want from wrestling. They’ve worked their butts off their whole lives. They’ve done everything they needed to to get where they are at and they’ve succeeded. I can see that pattern, training and the mindset it takes to have and I can copy that and make it my own.”
Fast learners
Josh Sturgill insists that he doesn’t have to push his children to work hard. In fact, Hunter and Ryleigh are usually the ones who have to wake him up in the morning, reminding him to take them to practice.
Hunter and Ryleigh have always been self-motivated. Hunter started wrestling when he was 6 years old. Once after a church service, he playfully jumped on the back of his church’s children’s pastor, Jerry Teaster. That’s when Teaster — the Heritage wrestling coach — delivered his recruiting pitch to Hunter.
“Hey, why don’t you come down and try wrestling out?” Teaster suggested.
Hunter listened to his pastor’s advice and joined the Heritage Outlaws. It didn’t take long for him to fall in love with the sport. He won his first tournament in the fifth grade and began traveling across the world to compete in tournaments. In 2019, he earned two silver medals at a wrestling tournament in Estonia. Rokfin currently has Hunter ranked as one of the best middle schoolers nationally.
Ryleigh, meanwhile, initially attended Hunter’s practices as a spectator. When she attended one of her brother’s tournaments in the third grade, she began watching the high school girls wrestle. She informed her dad that she too was going to be a wrestler.
“Well, let’s not really talk about it right now,” Josh cautioned.
“Can I not wrestle because I am a girl?” Ryleigh replied.
“You can do whatever you want.”
Her parents and coaches discovered that she also had a gift for wrestling. She earned her first pin in just her second match and won the first tournament she entered.
“When she was at these practices, she wasn’t sitting on the side playing on her phone,” Heritage Outlaws coach Devan Teaster said. “She was learning and watching the moves and watching how things go. I think that really helped her pick up things really fast. … She turned out to take care of business and be just as good as him on the girls’ side.”
Ryleigh also doesn’t have any qualms about wrestling boys her age. She competed in the 65-pound weight class in the boys division at the Tennessee state tournament and finished fourth.
“She was making boys cry, and she made their dads cry on the side, too, because she was beating their boys,” Devan Teaster said. “Ryleigh just walked off the mat with a smile on her face knowing that she is there for a purpose and that she is going to take care of the problem in front of her.”
A supportive relationship
When Hunter lost his final match at the Tulsa nationals in January, he was visibly upset.
It was the biggest match of his middle school career and losing the match cost him an opportunity to place. Hunter began crying. Ryleigh immediately ran toward her brother and embraced him.
“It’s OK,” Ryleigh assured Hunter. “You are going to learn from this loss and you are going to get better from this.”
Ryleigh and Hunter both agree that wrestling is a mentally taxing sport. It requires a lot of work and it involves a lot of personal disappointments. Hunter hates losing any match, and Ryleigh admits that she finds it upsetting when boys don’t give her the credit she deserves in wrestling.
They are thankful they can depend on each other’s support to help them navigate their wrestling careers.
“They can push each other and get on each other’s nerves a lot. But at the end of the day, they love and support each other,” Holland said. “That’s huge for them. … It helps when you have that other person who can kind of be there for you. And they are going through it at the same time and they live in the same household. Ryleigh gets to watch (Hunter) struggle. He gets to watch Ryleigh struggle. They get to watch each other’s successes.”
Their coaches have enjoyed watching them grow in the sport. They are excited to watch their careers continue to flourish.
“Hunter and Ryleigh both (joined Heritage Outlaws) when they were very little,” Devan Teaster said. “Just to see them now is amazing. It’s amazing to see the standards they’ve set. They’ve become role models. … These little girls who are coming into wrestle, they want to be just like Ryleigh. These younger boys who are coming in to wrestle in middle school want to be like Hunter.
“On and off the mat, they are great. They are just great athletes, great kids. You couldn’t ask for better athletes from a coaching standpoint.”
