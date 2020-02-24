KNOXVILLE — Maryville entered the District 4-AAA championship game riding a 20-game winning streak, but the team that dominated its opponents by an average margin of 24 points per game over the span was not the same as the one that showed up Monday.
The Lady Rebels possess a potent offense, capable of scoring at will in the paint and shooting the lights out from the perimeter. They scored less than 60 points three times during their winning streak, but you would not have gathered any of that off their performance against Bearden.
Maryville had its worst offensive performance of the season, missing open shot after open shot en route to a 41-34 loss at Bearden to finish as district runner-up.
“I told the girls, ‘We’re a great shooting team that didn’t shoot it well,’ Maryville coach Scott West said. “Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug. The good thing about is we were the bug with a minute, 30 (seconds) to go and we had the ball with a chance to tie it.
“As a coach, as bad we played and as bad as we shot it, to be down one possession on their home court in the district championship game, I don’t know which team should feel worse, us or Bearden.”
Maryville (26-4), however, failed to do anything with its opportunity to draw even, setting up a meeting with Clinton in the opening round of the Region 2-AAA Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at Maryville High School.
Emily Gonzalez failed to make it a two-possessions game when she missed the front end of a one-and-one with one minute, 19 seconds remaining, but the Lady Rebels came up empty on the other end like they did so many other times in the final period.
The Lady Rebels did not make a field goal over the final 6:48 — their last one being a Jazz Ervin and-one that gave them a 30-27 lead.
Another miss on the possession that followed Maryville’s opportunity to take advantage of Gonzalez’s errant free throw led to a foul on Avery Treadwell, who split the ensuing free throws to give Bearden (27-2) a 36-32 lead. Jahineya Bussell scores 14 seconds later to seal Maryville’s fate, falling short of its second consecutive district title.
“We didn’t quit and there was a lot of fight in our kids,” West said. “They’re disappointed, and they should be. I want it to hurt, and I told them, ‘Right now, if you feel like this is final, it’s not, but you need to let that feeling grow and know what that feeling means Friday night,’ because it is final (if we lose) Friday night.
“I hope people look at the game, scout it up and leave us wide open because if they do, they obviously haven’t been watching the other 29 games.”
Denae Fritz was one of four players to score for Maryville, tallying a game-high 17 points.
The junior sat on the bench as the district plaques were being prepared at halfcourt and gave senior Taylor West a high-five.
West responded by saying the Lady Rebels would make up for it with a region championship.
The only thing that may stand between Maryville and that goal is another uncharacteristic shooting performance.
“They understand, and our kids are going to be fine,” West said. “As long as they keep their heads up and don’t put too much into it. Everybody is happy when you win, and everybody is happy when you’re making shots, but the true character of a team is shown when you don’t, and I think this team has character.”
The deficit was nowhere near as steep this time around, but the result was the same.
The Lady Mountaineers trailed by as much as 11 points with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter and clawed back to within one with 2:39 left in the fourth before Farragut pulled away in the District 4-AAA consolation game and dashed Heritage’s chances at a third-place finish.
“You just got to make things happen and score,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “… I’m so proud of how the girls played. I thought they really fought hard, and if anything, this proves to them that we can play with anybody.”
Heritage (24-7) will face the winner of Tuesday’s District 3-AAA championship meeting between Oak Ridge and Powell in the opening round of the Region 2-AAA Tournament.
The Lady Mountaineers were out-classed by Farragut’s Avery Strickland, who scored a game-high 32 points that included seven 3-pointers. Heritage junior Katlin Burger scored a team-high 18 points while fellow junior Lexi Patty added 15.
“If we would have done a better job (on Strickland), I think we would have had a chance to win the game,” Howard said. “We had some breakdowns where we were supposed to switch and we didn’t. That happens.
“… Win or lose, either one of those teams we are going to play (in the region) is good. This was more for pride.”
