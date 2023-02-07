William Blount had its opportunities to close out Farragut in regulation, but when Parker Lane's 3-point attempt at the buzzer found the bottom of the net, there was no time to feel sorry for itself.
"That was obviously very deflating but going into overtime, we had to have positive energy knowing the game is not over," William Blount junior guard Caden Windle told The Daily Times. "We knew we could win it in overtime."
Windle ensured that William Blount left Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium victorious, scoring 11 of his 34 points in the extra period to propel the Governors to a 67-59 win over Farragut on Tuesday.
The victory secured the regular season District 4-4A championship and the No. 1 seed in the district tournament for William Blount (25-4, 8-2 District 4-4A), feats made possible by two clutch 3-pointers from Windle.
The first came more than a minute after a Claudio Song layup gave Farragut (17-11, 7-3) a 58-56 lead with two minutes, 49 seconds remaining in overtime. William Blount senior guard Braden Mayfield fired up a transition 3-pointer that clanged off the rim, but the Governors were able to corral the offensive rebound and find Windle in the corner.
A free throw from Berkley Naro with 52 seconds left knotted it up at 59, but Windle delivered a dagger 11 seconds later, splashing a 3 that all but sealed the title.
"I'm not going to lie, it felt good," Windle said.
"We always joke with him that no moment is ever too big for him," William Blount coach Kevin Windle added. "He has ice in his veins. That's the way we look at it. He's just a very special player and a special teammate.
"Champions aren't made when the lights are on. It's when you're in here by yourself putting in the hours and putting in the work. It pays off when the lights come on, and that's what he's been able to do his whole life."
Overtime did not seem within the realm of possibility two periods earlier.
William Blount opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 39-21 lead, but Farragut clawed its way back within five by the end of the period.
"We quit doing what got us the lead," Kevin Windle said. "We quit running on offense, we quit sharing the basketball and we turned it over a couple of times. When those things happen, it is kind of like that perfect storm that allows them to come back, but we got back to our standard of play and were able to hold on and get the victory."
Two free throws from Caden Windle gave the Governors a 54-51 lead with 10 seconds left in regulation, but Farragut was able to find Lane on the other end, and his heave from the wing rattled home.
With William Blount's second-leading scorer Grady Robertson on the bench with five fouls, Windle shouldered the Govs to a district title after four minutes of free basketball.
A brief celebration ensued, but William Blount has bigger aims on the horizon, starting with winning the District 4-4A tournament.
"I think at the end of the season, no matter what happens, we'll look back and say, 'Wow, we're the regular season district champs,' but as good as that is, we really want to win the district championship," Caden Windle said. "We can't feed into the hype. We know everybody is going to come for us and try to take that top spot. We just have to stay focused on each game and not look ahead."
Farragut 47, William Blount girls 28: William Blount did just about everything it needed to do to upset Farragut and pick up its first District 4-4A win of the season.
The Lady Governors were stout on defense, generating turnovers and preventing the Lady Admirals from getting clean looks for most of the night, and they closed out those possessions with rebounds.
However, William Blount failed to capitalize on the other end as an underwhelming offensive effort resulted in a defeat inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“I felt like we got some good looks early but couldn’t get anything to fall,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “It’s been our thing all year. Clean looks, can’t get them to go, tough looks, can’t get them to go. Every now and then we’ll hit a streak where we hit a couple and then we go back to the way we were.”
That exact scenario played itself against Farragut (19-9, 7-3 District 4-4A).
William Blount (10-17, 0-10) had several layup attempts in the first quarter but blew all but one of them. Twice sophomore guard Savannah Darnell went coast-to-coast after a steal only to watch her layup attempt roll off the rim.
The Lady Govs mustered two points in the opening period despite countless good looks but only trailed by five points.
“What does the game look like if we hit four or five of those,” Kallenberg said. “Obviously, I think it changes our mindset a little bit. Maybe it changes their mindset a bit, too.”
William Blount put those struggles on the back burner with a 7-0 run to close out the second quarter that trimmed the deficit to 13-10 at halftime, but it could not sustain the momentum.
The Lady Admirals went up by as much a nine in the third quarter and then rattled off a 12-1 spurt to open the fourth that put the Lady Govs away.
“We missed some box outs and of course they got some clean looks,” Kallenberg said. “We turned it over in some bad places, and turned it over in places where you can’t really get back and defend. That was just kind of the story.”
Junior guard Chloe Russell led the way for William Blount with 6 points while freshmen Katelyn Husband and Taylor Rule each had 5.
The Lady Governors will attempt to get back in the win column before the district tournament begins when they host Powell at 6 p.m. Friday.
“You sit here and preach to the kids that they have to keep showing up to work and keep making deposits in the bank because you never know when you’re going to be able to withdraw those, but I know they’re sitting in there going, ‘Well, when is it going to happen.’
“We’re just a young team, and those are the growing pains that come with it.”
