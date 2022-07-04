Shane Corley knew Jaden Dyar had the ability to see the field early as a freshman for the Alcoa soccer team, but he didn’t expect the impact he would end up having this past season.
Corley had seen Dyar perform in summer camps over the years and was well aware of his talent, but it wasn’t until he stepped on to the pitch that the former Tornadoes head coach knew just how good of a player he had at his disposal.
“I knew going in (to the season) that (Dyar) was going to be a talented soccer player,” Corley told The Daily Times. “I didn’t know that he would have as big of an impact as he did. I’ve known him for a few years. We had him in our summer camps before and I know his family, so I kind of knew what we were getting but not to the extent that he performed for us.”
Dyar, The 2022 Daily Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year, admits now that he also surprised himself as a newcomer, finishing his freshman campaign with a team-high 12 goals and an assist while helping Alcoa to a District 2-A tournament crown and Class A state tournament run.
“The coaches really helped boost my confidence a lot,” Dyar said. “I was a little timid at the start. I didn’t want to get hit much, but the coaches really helped me and built me into a better player.”
According to Corley, Dyar was instrumental in that run to Murfreesboro because of his aggressiveness at the striker position. Early in the regular season, Corley and the rest of the Alcoa coaching staff knew they had no other choice but to feature him in the starting lineup and Dyar didn’t disappoint, using that aggressive approach to get the Tornadoes on the board early and often.
“(Dyar) was critical (in the team’s state tournament run),” Corley said. “We learned early that he was going to be a pretty talented player and we just decided that there was no way that we could keep him out of the lineup. He brought too much to the team when we put him on the field, so we knew he was going to have an impact and we had to get him in a position to where he could help us out. He’s a pretty natural striker. That’s what we like about him and he brought athleticism and pace and a lot of kids can be tentative, if they think they’re a striker, to look for goals.
“Jaden wasn’t afraid to look for goals. We just had to help him find the right opportunities. He’s a pretty natural striker and he just fit right into what we needed.”
The good news for Alcoa, which will usher in a new era under new head coach Andy Byrd next season, Dyar has three more years of eligibility remaining and there is plenty to build on after a successful freshman season. Corley attributes that to Dyar’s coachability.
“We’ve had very few (players like Dyar) over the 12 years or so that we’ve been doing this,” Corley said. “His potential could be extremely high and one of the things that we want him to keep doing is playing as high of a level as he can. That’s what’s going to make him better and get him to an even higher level. One thing that makes him extremely fun to have on the team is he’s very coachable. That’s the big thing.
“We can give him ideas and give him information and things to look for on the field and he’s just so coachable. He’s a great kid to have on the field.”
Dyar credits it to his faith, which has allowed him to take the instruction needed to improve as a player. After reaching the state tournament this past season, he’s hoping that improvement will yield more state tournament trips in the next three seasons.
“My character, it’s not from me, it’s from God first,” Dyar added. “He has helped me build myself up and let me know that I am nothing without the other people that help build me up. I just know that I need other people to help support me, so I just give (the coaches) the opportunity to help me get better.
"It's awesome knowing we have the ability to go back to state again and have that opportunity again."
