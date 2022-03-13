TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee left Rupp Arena on Jan. 15 with a 28-point defeat and an even more troubling leadership void.
In his postgame press conference, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes pointed to junior forward Uros Plavsic and freshman guard Jahmai Mashack — both of whom were at the bottom of the rotation at the time — as the two players most likely to challenge their teammates amid the Vols lowest point of the season. Josiah-Jordan James was later asked if Tennessee had a leadership problem, to which he definitively answered, “No.”
The startling statement proved to be a key turning point for Tennessee, who witnessed James and fellow junior guard Santiago Vescovi blossom as leaders down the stretch. The Vols have won 15 of their 17 games since that Kentucky debacle, the latest being a 65-50 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday inside Amalie Arena.
“I just feel like we just kept chipping away at it,” James said. “I feel like everything happens for a reason. We started off SEC play 2-3, and a lot of people doubted us, but we in the locker room, everybody, coaches and players included, never really held our heads down. We just came in and worked each and every day, and that’s what Coach Barnes requires. That’s what our coaching staff requires, and that’s what we started to require out of each other just to keep getting better each and every day.
“We knew it was a long season, but we just — I mean, it’s just a daily grind here. I feel like we kept taking steps to get better, and we still have a long way to go, but that’s what led us to this point today.”
The genesis of Tennessee’s late-emerging leadership came following its season-ending loss to Oregon State in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.
Barnes read an article about Michael Jordan talking about leadership and concluded that his players were the only ones who could elevate the program to the next level. James and Vescovi took that conversation to heart.
“It was the last thing from last season, and the first thing from this season talking about leadership and how hard it is, (how you’re) not going to be liked all the time and how Michael Jordan led his team and what type of leader he was,” James said. “We took it on our shoulders because we did not like how last season ended, and so we just tried to do what Coach asked of us and it led us to this point.”
However, it took a few months for it to come to fruition.
Tennessee (26-7) never struggled at home, but when it left the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena early in the season, it looked like a team with no staying power once the postseason rolled around. The Vols lost five of their first seven games on the road or neutral-site venues, the last of which came in Rupp Arena.
Tennessee has been a different team ever since, and it put that on display in the SEC Tournament as it dominated en route to its first tournament championship since 1979, leading by double digits for 54 minutes, 13 seconds of the 120 minutes (45.18%) it played in its three games.
“It felt like a little over a month ago, when they started coaching each other during the game where they were open to each other,” Barnes said. “Even if it was something, hey, that’s a tough shot. We have to get better. We said for us to move forward, we’re going to have to have great leadership because we’ve always been a team that practiced hard and done all those type things, but in the game and watching these guys take over and talk, communicate, it’s been fun, but that’s where it started a year ago with them deciding that, hey, the leadership had to really come from within, and we’ve gotten it.”
Vescovi finished with a game-high 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting (all from behind the 3-point line) to go along with five assists and two rebounds against Texas A&M. James tallied a double-double, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds. Both were named to the SEC All-Tournament Team along with freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler, who was also named Most Valuable Player.
Backcourt play and postseason success typically go hand-in-hand, and while James and Vescovi are helping Tennessee play its best basketball, their leadership is just as important to UT’s success in the coming weeks.
“Those two guys helped us really stabilize our program when it was teetering because of who we lost,” Barnes said. “… Those two guys have been a dream, and any coach would want to coach them. … Their leadership I think is truly the difference in where we’ve been in the last couple of years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.