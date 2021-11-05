KNOXVILLE — Tim Banks isn’t caught up in the statistics.
The Tennessee first-year defensive coordinator has led one of the better turnarounds in college football, taking a defense that suffered from inconsistency and attrition last season to a statistical leader in 2021.
The Vol defense currently leads the country in tackles for loss through eight games with 70, a direct reflection of the approach Banks has instilled. So intent is Banks in that approach that he hasn’t even had time to pay attention where Tennessee ranked statistically.
“Again, obviously we want to identify personnel that we had and figure out how to best utilize those guys,” Banks said. “You know with everything we do we want to be aggressive, whether we are in our four-down, three-down, depending on what coverage we’re in. I didn’t know (where the defense was ranked in TFLs), every year is a new year. We try to evaluate the talent we have and match it up with the scheme the best we can.
“Credit to the kids, they’re playing extremely hard and making a ton of plays. So, hats off to those guys.”
Tennessee’s defense suffered the most from last season’s transfer portal exodus after the firing of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January, with linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch and defensive lineman Darel Middelton among the key losses.
Banks went to work along with the rest of Josh Heupel’s newly assembled staff in mending those losses with a few transfer portal additions, including Southern Cal defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay and junior college standout Byron Young.
The fact that 70 of those nation-leading TFLs have come from 25 different players is a credit to what Banks has been able to do despite depth issues stemming from those offseason transfers.
“I think, obviously, you try to play to the strengths of your players,” Banks said. “So, we pride ourselves on trying to minimize their weaknesses and putting those guys in the best possible position to be successful. It’s more of a credit to them, how hard they’re playing and giving the scheme a chance. It’s really all about the kids and how hard they’re playing. Those are the guys out there making the plays.”
Omari Thomas has been one of the players along the Vols’ surprisingly improved defensive front. Thomas had four tackles and a sack in a 31-26 loss against Ole Miss on Oct. 16 and has bought into the emphasis Banks and defensive line coach Rodney Gardner have put on making tackles for loss.
“I think tackles for losses is a big part of this defense as a whole unit,” Thomas said. “We look at that because we tackle players on the line of scrimmage. It just shows we are creating havoc and we are playing on their side of the ball. That is what our coaches want us to do and this team wants us to do as a defensive unit.”
Up front, Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) has found success in limiting rushers, but it will be tested again on the road tonight at Kroger Field in Lexington versus No. 18 Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC). Wildcats’ running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is second in the league with 809 yards on 135 carries and five rushing touchdowns.
“I will say it is just playing vertically and playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage,” Thomas said. “I think that is very important because running backs don’t like when linemen are in their face, so when we do that it makes it hard for running backs to do what they do...we have to keep improving over these next four games.”
At least part of Rodriguez’s success can be attributed to the offensive line, which features it’s share of size, strength and experience and is one of the better fronts in the SEC.
“(Kentucky is) physical,” Banks said. “They do a really good job of creating leverage and opportunities up front with their offensive line. Those guys are experienced, they’re big, the backs run extremely hard...they push the ball down field...we’ll have our hands full, but I know our guys are excited about the challenge and definitely looking forward to it.”
While Kentucky’s offensive prowess is its run game, the Wildcats have a dynamic playmaker on the outside in Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson is a favorite target of Penn State transfer quarterback Will Levis, connecting with the receiver 58 times for an average of 11-plus yards every time he’s had the ball.
Where the Vols’ defensive line and linebacking corps will be tasked to stop Kentucky’s rushing attack, the secondary will try to eliminate Robinson’s threat.
“Just rally to the ball,” Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor said. “(Robinson) is a smaller guy. Play fast, play physical. I mean, he’s a screen guy, a guy that likes to get the ball on the perimeter and make people miss. I feel like we fly to the ball very well and as long as we do that on Saturday, we’ll be fine.”
