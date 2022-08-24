While preparing this week for Friday’s road opener at Cherokee, Seymour has been studying itself just as much as the team it will line up against.
After their 45-14 season-opening loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman, one Seymour coach Scott Branton said was full of “learning opportunities,” the Eagles (0-1) know that developing their young roster has to be at the forefront of everything they do.
“We made some mistakes (against Gatlinburg-Pittman), especially early on, but we kind of knew that was going to happen,” Branton said. “It gives us a chance to go back and watch film and learn from those mistakes. Our kids are very coachable. We talked about after the game that this one’s over and done with. We’ve just got to learn from it and move on and get better.”
Moving on means not only improving an offense that featured both junior Blake Johnson and freshman Madden Guffey at quarterback last week, but also shoring up a defense that allowed 31 first-half points to Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Branton believes his team will get better down the stretch, and the path continues against Cherokee, which lost to Cocke County, 33-9, in its opener.
The physicality of the Chiefs (0-1) could make for more learning opportunities for the Eagles.
“They’ve got a lot of tough kids up there, so it’s going to be a physical game,” Branton said.
“They’re going to be well-coached. I had a chance to work with their head coach when we coached together at Jefferson County, so I know what their program is going to be about. They’re going to play hard, they’re going to play physical.
“Really, our focus has been on us because we are so young and we’ve got to correct our mistakes and not put ourselves in bad situations before we can ever start looking at another team. We’re still looking at formations and kind of see what kind of coverage they play and how they line up to things, what their favorite plays are, but our main focus is going to be on us and how we can clean up our mistakes and just get better as a football team.”
