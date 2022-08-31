Cayleb O’Conner took the handoff and rushed forward, his momentum carrying him before a pileup at the line of scrimmage knocked him back and to the ground.
That failed 2-point conversion attempt in the final moments was the defining play in Heritage’s 29-27 road loss to Cocke County last season. It was the Mountaineers’ best chance at a win in what turned out to be a winless campaign.
When Heritage kicks off against Cocke County on Friday at Jack Renfro Stadium, it will be nearly a year since that fateful play. While things have since changed for the Mountaineers, with a new coaching staff and scheme in place, the same goal of earning their first win of the season remains.
“Cocke County is a good football team, and they’re big. There’s no ‘gimmes’ here at this place,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet told The Daily Times. “We ain’t nowhere near where we need to be, so we’ve got to come out ready to play every game. We’ve got to do all the things, play to the standard, execute on both sides of the football and limit the turnovers. You can’t be minus-two in the turnover battle, which we were (last week).
“They’re a good football team. They’ve got size up front. They moved the football against Jefferson County a little bit. So it’s going to be a good football game here Friday night.”
Cocke County (1-1), the Mountaineers’ first Region 2-5A opponent this season, mustered only three points last week in a 45-3 loss to Jefferson County. In the Fighting Cocks’ 33-9 season-opening win over Cherokee, senior quarterback Baylor Baxter threw for 98 yards and ran for 42 more, scoring both of Cocke County’s two rushing touchdowns.
Though Heritage (0-2) is coming off of two straight losses, its offense was much improved in a 46-28 decision to Campbell County on Aug. 26, with junior quarterback Wesley Deck throwing for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
“I think one of the strengths of our offense is at the quarterback spot,” Osovet said. “Honestly, with a new offense, the checks, we put a lot on (Deck’s) table, and he’s done nothing but get better each and every week.”
Part of Heritage’s growing offensive success, too, is due to improvement among the Mountaineers’ wide receivers and offensive line. Senior receiver Chase Ridings caught two touchdowns against Campbell County, with Deck able to hit more downfield targets due to successful pass protection.
Osovet credited assistant coaches Mike Rubino and Jeremiah Coffelt in developing their respective units.
“I think we’re taking baby steps,” Osovet said. “Is it as fast as we like to go? No. Do I have patience? No, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t think we saw some improvement (last week). I think we did a good job on offense. I think we needed to get more stops in the game last week because I thought we had some momentum on offense. Obviously coming out of halftime, we needed to get a stop there to keep the momentum going in the second half, and we weren’t able to do that.
“Yeah, there’s some improvement. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve shown some improvement.”
Whether or not last year’s disappointment will be on the Mountaineers’ minds as they open region play Friday against Cocke County, the message won’t change.
Osovet knows it can’t.
“At this place, you’ve got to approach every game with the same tenacity and the same focus,” Osovet said. “It’s always going to be about playing to the standard if it’s a region game (or) if it’s a non-conference game. You only line up 10 times, so that focus, attention to detail, execution, those things have to be at the top of the list every time you line up to play a game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.