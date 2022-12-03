CHATTANOOGA — Lance Williams hoisted the trophy above his head and sprinted down the sideline at Finley Stadium with that long hair and teammates following behind the monster-sized senior as the Tornado faithful applauded and cheered the victory lap.
He didn’t come up with this mode of celebration himself. He’d seen others do it before, letting the emotion of winning a state championship overtake them.
This time, though, was different for Williams. It was finally his turn to carry the coveted hardware.
“That’s normally a senior thing,” Williams told The Daily Times. “I’ve seen them do it. It was just emotions popping out, and I (felt like) I’ve got to, I’ve got to run with it. It’s my last time.”
Williams and the other seniors weren’t just celebrating their 45-26 win over East Nashville in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl that not only gave Alcoa its eighth straight state championship, but also the program’s 21st overall title, both TSSAA records. They were also celebrating the fact that they’d won a state title in each of their four seasons at Alcoa, an incredible accomplishment itself.
“It felt great,” Williams said. “There’s no other feeling like it. There’s nothing you can compare it to. It’s just the greatest feeling ever. … We deserved every second of it for how hard we worked every day. Coming out every day in the summer. Everywhere, we just worked so hard. I’m just so proud.”
Williams had an immense impact during his career at Alcoa (14-1). The Virginia Tech commit carved a spot as one of the area’s top talents, anchoring a Tornadoes offensive line that paved the way for tailbacks Jordan Harris and Elijah Cannon and quarterback Zach Lunsford.
They’re not the only backs Williams blocked for during his illustrious career, though, as he held down the Tornadoes line throughout numerous changes at skill positions.
“I can’t remember what it was like to not have Lance in our program,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “Lance has started 60 games at Alcoa. It’s pretty unbelievable.”
“Lance just brings energy to the table,” he added. “He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. He just works hard. He’s got a great attitude. Just a program kid.”
Alcoa’s other seniors also shined against East Nashville. Three of its touchdowns came off the arm of Lunsford, who waited his turn to finally become the bonafide starter this year, while Harris, a dynamic tailback who joins Williams as a Mr. Football finalist, ran for two scores.
Senior linebacker Aaron Davis, an intelligent and talented defender, tallied 10 tackles. He sacked East Nashville (12-3) quarterback Zacchaeus Beard once, finishing with two tackles-for-loss.
Bubba Jeffries, an Indiana commit, completed a season in which he played with a torn labrum, wanting to sacrifice for his team. That same mentality can be found in Riley Long; he played both ways alongside Williams, tallying five tackles, but what he’ll truly be remembered for is his late-career position switch.
“Riley Long is a really good defensive lineman who started for us on defense last year and sacrificed to be our center,” Nix said. “We had some issues, had a guy quit, had some issues with guys not really wanting to play offensive line. That’s just kind of a sign of the times, but Riley was that guy willing to sacrifice for our team to go be our center.
“Riley’s probably going to be a defensive lineman in college, but I’m trying to sell him because of his film from his junior year and the unselfishness. This kid really sacrificed.”
Even senior kickoff specialist Ignacio Ruiz-Gapillas made a tackle against East Nashville to the cheers of those watching.
Those final moments at Finley Stadium was the ultimate swan song for Alcoa’s seniors. Williams’ trophy celebration at the end was just icing on the cake.
“I’m so proud of our whole team just because we came out here and worked,” Williams said. “That’s what we were supposed to do, and that’s what we did.”
