If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
Maryville College enjoyed decades of success under legendary coach Randy Lambert, and when the torch was passed down to Raul Placeres before the 2019-20, the former player and assistant coach knew nothing needed to change when it came to recruiting.
“The working dynamic and the things I learned from Coach Lambert, not just as a player but working alongside of him, you try to bring high-character guys into the program, and I truly feel that we have a lot of high-character guys on the team that also have an incredible work ethic,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “Every team is different. You’ll have guys who are extremely talented, but maybe it’s only talent alone and the work ethic doesn’t follow.
“… We try to find guys that work together and that understand that at the end of the day the big picture is all about us. We have a phrase, ‘Me first for us.’ You have to take care of you and do your job, but with the intent that it is for the entire program.”
Maryville College showed flashes of a bright future last season while playing nine freshmen — even if it resulted in the program’s first sub-.500 record since 2012-13 — and it has added to that potential with another strong signing class.
Division-I transfers and Knoxville products Chase Ridenour (Tennessee Tech) and Myles Rasnick (ETSU) are the most noteworthy additions, but point guard Daryl Rice, shooting guard Jakobe Coleman and center Brandon Jones are also shaping up to be contributors when the season begins in the spring semester.
The King’s Academy alum Zack Tilley, Caden Cupp, Traven Jackson and Trace Wandell round out the class.
Coleman is a 3-point specialist that made 247 3s over the final three years of his career at Fayette County High School (Ga.) and Jones brings a rebounding presence inside. Rice averaged 10 points and 4.3 assists per game as a senior for Sandy Creek High School (Ga.), and sophomore center Felix Uadiale witnessed Rice’s talent at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in 2017-18 before Rice transferred out.
“The year I played with him, he was definitely a great teammate,” Uadiale said. “He’s a scoring point guard who makes some really good looks.”
Uadiale averaged 9.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season en route to being name USA South Rookie of the Year, and that success makes him the leading candidate of this young core to mentor the incoming freshmen — a role he has embraced.
“Every moment, every play, you can’t really take one off; you have to stay locked in and buy into the process,” Uadiale said. “I talk to them about not getting frustrated and moving onto the next play because that’s something I had to work on myself.”
Maryville College was one of the youngest teams in college basketball last season, and it may be so once again with 15 underclassmen on the roster.
Youth is not deterring the Scots from believing they can reach the NCAA Tournament, but they will need contributions from their newcomers to make it happen.
“I’ve done this long enough to know that you don’t want to put expectations on the guys that are not attainable, but this team has the making to be very good,” Placeres said. “The depth, the length, the size and the scoring ability, which is something we did not have last year.
“We had a lot of close games last year where we lost by a bucket here and there, and a lot of that had to do with experience, but a lot of it had to do with we didn’t really shoot the ball well as a team collectively, and that’s not the case going into this season.”
