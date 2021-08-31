The COVID pandemic brought a myriad of challenges to the Maryville College soccer program last year, but it could also benefit the Scots in 2021.
After graduating an experienced senior class that won the USA South Conference Championship in 2019, an extra year of eligibility granted to players because of the pandemic allows the Maryville women’s soccer team to feature a roster laden with incoming talent and seasoned veterans.
There’s a reason for Scots head coach Pepe Fernandez’s optimism and the pollsters see it, too, as the women’s program was picked to win the USA South West Division.
“The women’s team, we’ve lost as many seniors as we’ve ever lost,” Fernandez told The Daily Times. “We’re calling them ‘super seniors’ now and we have three on the team, so we’re excited about that. The freshmen class has blended very well. Our biggest question mark right now is we had a four-year starter at goalkeeper and we’re trying to decide who’s going to win the goalkeeper spot. We feel really good about this group and what they can do on both sides of the ball.”
Among the returners for the Scots are seniors and Knoxville natives Lexie Reeves (Webb School) and Maggie Wilson (Hardin Valley), who have played in a combined 140 games in the last four seasons.
“When you look at them, I think two of them, Lexi Reeves, who is one of the best defensive players in the conference along with Maggie Wilson,” Fernandez said. “They have both just been great players in the back for us and then we’ve got Bailey Sipos who is recovering from an injury last year and redshirted the year before but she was conference player of the year as a freshmen, so having her back is going to be a key.
“If she gets back to her goal-scoring prowess that she had as a freshman, she is returning back to form, she’s getting there. I think this full year and a half is going to be beneficial for her.”
Sipos suffered an ACL tear in 2019 during her sophomore season after starring for the Scots as a freshman in 2018, but Fernandez is expecting her to be a key player for Maryville College as a senior.
“As good as the senior class was last year, for (Sipos) to win MVP, she was one of the best players we had in the midfield,” Fernandez said. “She’s another one we are looking for her to be a real difference maker for us this year.”
As for the men, who were picked to finish fourth in the USA South West Division, their roster lists 36 players, 18 of which are underclassmen, but like the women’s team, Fernandez sees a healthy balance of experience and youth that can help the Scots build off of a COVD-shortened 2021 spring campaign.
“The men’s team is really young,” Fernandez said. “Again, we’ve got three or four ‘super seniors’ and one sixth-year senior. It kind of worked out interesting with him because he had a redshirt in there, too. But they’re going to be younger than what the women’s team will be and they didn’t really get as big of a season last spring.
“I think they only got in seven games in the spring which was unfortunate, but with this group, the younger players, with that mix of seniors has been really nice. It’s a huge team, so figuring out how to deal with the numbers is going to be interesting.”
If preseason scrimmages and practice are any indication, a few of the freshmen will compete for early playing time.
Of the newcomers, William Bryan, a 5-foot-11 forward from Hopkinsville, Kentucky has starred since stepping on campus.
“William Bryan, he scored a couple of goals (in a preseason scrimmage), he’s been scoring a lot of goals in practice,” Fernandez said. “Our left back Grayson Dugan, also has been good. He’s a kid that we really recruited more as a midfielder because that’s where he played on his high school team, but he’s done really well on the outside back for us.”
Bryan and Dugan will be playing under the leadership of an experienced senior group, led by the record-setting Austin Vinyard, who scored six goals last season.
“The returners are good, too,” Fernandez said. “We’ve got a couple of four year starters that are coming back in Jameson Elmore and Austin Vineyard, he’s been one of our leading scorers. He scored three goals in less than three minutes one time so he’s got that whole NCAA scoring record.”
Maryville College won’t just be debuting a crop of new players this season, the Scots will unveil a new soccer facility that includes a new field, lights and bleachers-a project that has been in the works for the last half decade.
“We’ve done a million dollars worth of work down there,” Fernandez said. “Brand new field, brand new lights, brand new bleachers going in and hopefully we’ll be starting on the building down there very soon. The kids are pretty excited about that.”
The new facility won’t be ready for play until the men’s and women’s doubleheader match against Southern Virginia on Sept. 10.
Until then, both teams will play home matches at the University of Tennessee’s Regal Soccer Stadium.
“We played on the football field my first two years,” Fernandez said. “Then I helped build that first field and we played there for about 30 years. We had been talking about this project and raising money for the last five years. This is the first phase of it and hopefully we’ll have the building and a facility for those fields done very soon.”
