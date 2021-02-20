KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes had a sense a letdown from the Vols was incoming after a lackluster practice Friday.
A day later, that feeling proved true inside Thompson-Boling Arena as No. 19 Tennessee suffered a 70-55 defeat to Kentucky that Barnes admitted felt much worse.
“It’s that old adage that if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse, and I know yesterday we didn’t get better in terms of what we needed to do with our preparation,” Barnes said. “That’s frustrating. We talked about it. I watch practice tape every day. Sometimes twice a day. I made them watch what we did in practice yesterday, showed them that, ‘Hey, this ain’t going to work,’ and we honestly came out and played the first half, pretty much how we practiced yesterday.”
In actuality, Barnes could have predicted yet another disappointing performance shortly after the Vols notched a commanding 93-73 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday because of the inconsistency that has plagued them all season.
Two weeks ago, freshman guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson combined for 50 points to propel Tennessee to a come-from-behind victory over Kentucky inside Rupp Arena, providing hope that the offensive issues UT dealt with were a thing of the past.
The duo combined for 19 points in the second meeting with the Wildcats while shooting 6-for-25 from the floor.
Springer and Johnson, however, were far from the only problem, and at least their struggles can be attributed to youth. The continued lack of production from redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson and senior forward Yves Pons is more troubling considering the frontcourt tandem has played in a combined 238 games.
Fulkerson went 1-of-7 from the floor four days after scoring 19 points against South Carolina. Pons tallied 10 points, five of which came with Tennessee trailing by more than 15 points.
“We knew that we wanted to play really fast, and we felt like we would be able to do some more things shooting the ball, but we also know there are nights when you get great looks and it doesn’t go in,” Barnes said. “That’s when you have to be able to count on your inside game, and we thought we could do that.
“Again, we need everybody, but right now more than anything, we need consistency from our older guys. They’ve been through it, and they should understand it. I wish I could fix it, I do. … I’m very disappointed because I think we should be beyond this point of the inconsistencies that we’re getting.”
And yet, Tennessee is two-and-a-half weeks away from the start of the SEC tournament in Nashville still not knowing which team is going to take the floor any given night.
The loss to Kentucky marked the Vols first loss against a Quadrant 3 or 4 opponent this season and put them at high risk of dropping out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Once ranked No. 6 in the country, Tennessee has dropped to No. 61 in the RPI and no longer feels like a safe bet to secure a high seed in the NCAA tournament.
That can all change in the coming weeks, but if Tennessee has proven anything this season, it is that predicting what lies ahead is near impossible.
“It’s not the end of the world. The sky is still the limit for us,” Tennessee junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. said. “We have a lot of good guys that can still make things happen. Especially as a unit, if we play together we can make things happen and we just need to click and once we do, we’ll be a problem.”
