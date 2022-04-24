Nothing changed on paper when the Maryville College and Huntingdon softball teams met for a second doubleheader in as many days.
The lineups for both teams remained the same as did the pitchers, but the results flipped. A day after Huntingdon notched a pair of victories over Maryville College to complete their respective USA South slates, the Scots returned to the park with a heightened enthusiasm that propelled them to an 8-1 victory followed by a 3-1 win to cap the regular season.
The victories count toward overall record but not conference record.
“We had a pretty good discussion after yesterday’s games about us having all the talent in the world, but what we’re missing is the mental part of the game; the energy and the fighting for each other,” Maryville College coach Leah Kelley told The Daily Times. “I challenged them to do that, put all the lessons that we’ve learned together and just be loud.
“Maryville College has a history of being that team that people don’t really want to face because we’re an in-your-face kind of team. We haven’t really been that way (this season), but today we were.”
The Senior Day celebration for right fielder Amaya Goodloe, the Scots’ lone senior, was the rallying cry Maryville College’s improved energy.
Goodloe also served as the catalyst, hitting a two-run single to left-center that kickstarted a six-run fourth inning in the opening game of the doubleheader. Sophomore shortstop followed with a RBI single and then sophomore first baseman Emily Hill broke it open with a bases-clearing double.
Hill went a combined 4-for-7 with five RBIs and a run scored in the two games.
“It meant so much to me because the team told me that they were playing for me and that they would have my back,” Goodloe said. “Our team goal was just to get me one more game, and that means so much coming from them because I play for them and I feel like I pour all of my time and energy into them and our closeness.”
Maryville College (21-17) was not able to convert double-digit hits into a bevy runs in the finale but a RBI triple from Hill following by a RBI double from Heritage alum Brecca Williams in the fifth provided enough support for freshman pitcher Macee Shults.
Shults surrendered one run on five hits and two walks while striking out one in a complete-game effort, a day after she allowed five runs on 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings.
“I told them afterwards, ‘Can you all see that it works,’” Kelley said. “The only thing that changed is the energy that they brought onto the field. It’s not like we got more talented, more athletic or our hand-eye coordination got better over night. We just had more energy and that’s what allowed us to compete all day.”
Maryville College hosts Wesleyan at 5 p.m. today in the West Division play-in game of the USA South Tournament. The winner will face host Piedmont at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Maryville College swept Wesleyan on April 10, notching an 8-0 victory in six innings in the first game of a doubleheader followed by another 8-0 win in five innings.
The Scots spent 30 minutes after the sweep taking pictures with Goodloe near the garnet and orange No. 5 painted in right field, but they can avoid a final goodbye if they can carry over the energy from Senior Day to the postseason.
“I think we just have to celebrate the little things,” Goodloe said. “At this point, we have nothing to lose. We just have to keep playing hard and doing what we can to fight and have another game.”
