The University of Tennessee baseball team lost both contests Saturday by two runs, falling 3-1 in Game 1 before suffering a 7-5 loss in in Game 2 to visiting Indiana State as part of the weekend four-game series.
In the opener, Tennessee was only able to muster five hits, three of which came in the ninth inning, and left eight runners on base. Jordan Beck drove in UT's only run with a triple in the fourth inning for his 11th RBI of the season.
In the nightcap, the Vols fell behind 7-0 in the fifth inning. Tennessee exploded for five runs in the sixth to cut the Sycamores' lead to two but was unable to complete the rally. Junior Elijah Pleasants struggled in his second start, pitching two innings while allowing five runs on four hits.
Tennessee will look to rebound and earn a series split with a win in Sunday's series finale.
