KNOXVILLE — The William Blount volleyball team has a young roster, there’s no doubt about that.
Injuries and other outside circumstances have taken William Blount’s most experienced players out of the rotation. The Lady Govs, thrust into postseason action, are relying on a young roster and learning from it all the while.
No. 6-seed William Blount opened District 4-AAA tournament play by getting swept by No. 3 Bearden, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11, Monday night at Hardin Valley Academy. The Lady Govs’ lack of experience showed, as they committed 41 total errors across the three-set loss.
“We have a lot of you playing right now, so we have some youth mistakes,” William Blount head coach Kendra Swafford told The Daily Times. “They’re getting an experience that they’re not usually going to be getting as a freshman. So I definitely saw some resiliency and fight in them.”
The Lady Govs (8-19) had one player, senior libero Emilee Anthony, with previous district tournament experience. Of William Blount’s 11 players, five are underclassmen, and five more are juniors playing their first year of varsity.
Postseason volleyball is a new adventure for them all.
William Blount kept the first set competitive to start, before Bearden’s experience slowly started to pull away. After leading by two points for most of the first set, the Lady Bulldogs (14-7) went on a 6-2 run, forcing Swafford to use her first timeout, down 18-11. The Lady Govs never regained their early momentum.
“Against a good team like Bearden and a lot of the other good teams in our district, you can’t give them points by having service errors or offensive errors by hitting the ball into the net,” Swafford said. “Definitely crucial against a good team like (Bearden).”
Bearden opened the second set on a 6-0 run, forcing an early timeout from Swafford, though to no avail. The Lady Govs committed six service errors and had a 21% kill rate in the set.
The third set was more of the same. The Lady Govs could not get out of their own way, and committed six service errors for the second consecutive set along with a match-high eight attack errors. William Blount’s 14-point deficit to end the third set was its largest of the evening.
“That last set fell apart with too many errors on our part,” Swafford said. “We weren’t servicing well. If we can’t pass the ball, we can’t utilize some of those big hitters.
“They’ve never experienced anything like that. It’s loud in here, they’re not used to that. They’re used to JV pace. Due to some unfortunate things, we’ve had to have them step up. I think they’re doing a great job overall, but they have to learn.”
The Lady Govs do not have to wait long to put their new-found postseason experience to the test, as they will take on the No. 7 Lenoir City at 7 p.m. today with their season on the line.
Lenoir City represents William Blount’s only district win of the season, a three-set sweep at the end of August. Despite the previous victory, Swafford knows her players cannot take anything for granted with their season on the line.
“It’s not over,” Swafford said. “We’re not going to roll over and think we’re going to beat Lenoir City, because anything can happen, especially if we have service errors and passing errors like we had (Monday). We’re learning on the fly, and I think they’re doing a great job overall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.