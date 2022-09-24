A bevy of injuries forced the Eagles to ease up as they prepared for Heritage this week, fearful of losing yet another player.
“We’ve got to find a way to maneuver some guys around to get quality reps in practice without beating on our body anymore,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “We’re a little snake-bit right now with injuries, but we have to find a way to get these guys better because they’re having to play right now.”
Starting quarterback Madden Guffey and senior running back Kai Thompson highlight those sidelined by injury, and the absence of several key players was evident in a 55-0 loss Friday inside Jack Renfro Stadium.
The Eagles committed six turnovers, and when they managed to possess the ball, they struggled mightily. Seymour mustered 122 total yards and averaged a meager 2.7 yards per carry.
The constant short fields Heritage inherited made an already tough challenge for Seymour’s defense near impossible.
“We just have to focus on what we can control, and we can’t control who gets hurt, who might play and who can’t play,” Branton said. “We talk about hitting the reset button, win or lose, and we have to hit bad right here and focus on what we have to do to get better.”
Seymour faces No. 1 Greeneville at 7 p.m. Friday before getting a much-needed bye week.
The expectation is several of their injured players will return in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, the Eagles are trying to make the most of a bad situation.
“There is still a lot of football left, and we have some big games coming down the pipe,” Branton said. “The good news is we’ll get some of those guys who are hurt back, so we’re building some depth with the guys who are getting reps now. They’ll learn from their mistakes and we’ll get better from it and move on.”
