A cramp forced sophomore starting cornerback Grant Henderson to the sideline and brought freshman Javaree Massey onto the field with the game tied in the final seconds of regulation.
Berry junior Deiondre Wilson hit Massey with a double move and the Knoxville Catholic alum bit, allowing Wilson to get behind him for a 50-yard touchdown that handed Maryville College a 31-24 loss in its season opener Saturday on Honaker Field.
“It’s a thing that happens,” Maryville coach Ben Fox said. “I’ve been really proud of our strength and conditioning and how hard our guys have worked all winter and summer, but what happens in the first game — especially a hot game — is, it has nothing to do with the fitness level but the intensity and how hard they are playing.
“You try and replicate that in practice, but you can’t. Grant was playing so hard, and he just cramped up. It’s part of college football in early September.”
The touchdown with 16 seconds remaining may have been what sealed a Scots loss, but what ultimately prevented Maryville College (0-1) from picking up its first win over Berry (1-0) since Sept. 5, 2021 happened before halftime.
Berry sophomore running back Brandon Cade fumbled inside his own 10-yard line, setting Maryville College up with a prime opportunity to tie or take the lead after a recovery by Maryville alum Mike Bethea.
The Scots were unable to do either, going three-and-out before having the subsequent 25-yard field goal attempt by freshman kicker Luke Pinkston get blocked.
Maryville College reached the Berry 25-yard line or closer on two other occasions before the fourth quarter, but both possessions netted three points.
“I’d say that’s the reason we lost,” Fox said. “We had a chance to score and we didn’t. Berry is a very good football team. ... They make you beat them, and they came up with some stops. Now, we had unforced penalties on both of those drives that backed us out, and that stuff gets you beat.”
Pinkston, who hit a 21-yard field goal with two minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the third to trim Berry’s lead to 17-10, was forced to kick because of a leg injury to senior Trey Hampton.
Hampton later returned and hit both point-after attempts in the fourth.
“It stings, but it’s part of the game,” Fox said. “It’s a collision game. Injuries happen. I’m so proud of kids because they kept fighting and believing. Before the game, I told them that if they will just run as fast they can and play as hard as they can and keep loving each other that it’ll be an awesome game and they’ll love where they are with a minute left in it.
“With a minute left, it was 24-24 and we had the ball. You can’t really ask for much more than that.”
Freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins threw touchdowns to fellow freshmen Steph Carter Jr. and Kevon Samuels on back-to-back drives to tie it at 17 and 24, respectively.
The Maryville College defense forced a three-and-out after the latter to get the ball back in Rollins’ hands with a chance to win it, but the Scots punted after three plays as well.
Moments later, Wilson ran past Massey for a heartbreaking ending to an opener that provided a wealth of optimism for a rebuilding program.
“I think we’re a much better football team at this point right now than we were Week 1 last year,” Fox said. “We just have to get better.”
