Keyshawn Harper feared the worst as he screamed and hopped on one foot toward the Maryville sideline during a scrimmage against Knoxville Catholic on Aug. 6.
“When (junior defensive lineman) Frankie (Diaz) landed on (my ankle), I felt the pain and I honestly thought it was broke,” Harper told The Daily Times. “The first thing I thought was my senior season is over.”
The injury turned out to be nothing more than an ankle sprain that sidelined the senior linebacker for the Rebels’ season opener against Heritage. Harper and Maryville linebackers coach Kenny Cobble laugh about the overreaction now, but Cobble also understands where it stemmed from.
Harper dislocated his kneecap as a freshman while at William Blount and needed surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee after transferring to Maryville as a sophomore. A concussion plagued him last season and then he dealt with turf toe and foot tendinitis before spraining his ankle three months ago. He is also battling a shoulder injury as Maryville prepares to host Farragut at 7 p.m. today in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
“He was worried,” Cobble said. “When you’ve battled and battled through injuries like he has, and here he is at the very beginning of the year and that happens, in his mind he’s thinking, ‘Here I go again.’”
Filling the void
Maryville entered the offseason following a 49-7 loss to top-ranked Oakland in the Class 6A semifinals — its largest margin of defeat since 1957 — with a massive question mark at one of its most important positions.
Some of the best Maryville defenses in recent memory have featured a reliable Bandit— a hybrid linebacker who is as vital in coverage as he is rushing the passer and defending the run. Lou Burchfield amassed a combined 214 tackles (41 for loss), 10 sacks, six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and an interception during his final two seasons while occupying that spot, and there was no definitive replacement once he graduated.
“(The Bandit) allows us to be very multiple,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “When you don’t have somebody like that, you just have to line up stagnant and play football, which you can still be very successful doing, but when you can be multiple, you’re harder to plan for.
“I know our defensive coaches love having somebody who we can mix up or looks and our fronts and our coverages with because you don’t know if that guy is going to the fourth-down lineman or fourth linebacker.”
The Rebels originally planned on utilizing a committee at Bandit to start off the season, but once Harper organized the different blitzes in his head, he forced the coaches to rethink that idea with his play during the spring before picking up his turf toe injury.
There was no doubt Harper was capable of making an impact, but Cobble admits there was some trepidation to trust an injury-prone player in such a pivotal position.
“Of course as a staff, we always talk about, ‘What’s Plan B,’ or ‘What’s Plan C,’ and certainly with Keyshawn there, that was a worry early on,” Cobble said. “We tried to find a way to develop somebody to back him up, and Eyden Greer has done a great job of coming in and playing. Kiyas Watts has had a great JV year, and we feel comfortable with him now some.
“It forces your hand to develop people as quickly as you can because you never know.”
Greer and Watts have hardly been needed.
Harper ranks third on the team with 76 total tackles — eight for loss, including 2.5 sacks — two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that came up yards short of a touchdown against Science Hill on Sept. 24.
“He has been a game-changer on that weak side for us because he is athletic enough to help us in the pass but also rush the passer and play in the box and defend the run,” Hunt said. “When you have a guy who can do all that — think Lou Burchfield — that makes it really tough on offenses to pick on that side because you have a guy who can defend it.
“He has had a tremendous year. I’m really proud of Keyshawn for the way he has continued to battle and show a little grit. I think he has matured, not only as a football player, but as a young man. I think he is somebody that football has changed the course of his life, and that’s what this is all about.”
Finding his footing
Harper did not look like the linebacker that was flying to the ball throughout the offseason when he returned to action against Powell on Aug. 26.
The ankle was less than 100 percent and limited his athleticism, but that was not the problem. There was a mental block caused by the fear that another injury was on the horizon.
It was not until Maryville faced Science Hill that Harper finally felt like himself again, and it showed as he logged 14 total tackles to double his season total.
“There was a point when I wasn’t sure if I wanted to keep doing it, but I knew that I couldn’t give up on my team,” Harper said. “I had to keep going because of all the hard work I put in, but it took a long time to get over it.”
Harper saved his best for the final games of his career, arguably performing better than any Rebel defender over the past three weeks.
He had nine tackles against Bradley Central — one less than senior linebacker Zach Braden and junior linebacker Peyton Cooper — to help Maryville win its 21st consecutive regional championship and his 24 postseason tackles are the most by any Rebel on the roster.
“To see him play several games of healthy football and play the way he has played, it just speaks to his mindset of finding a way to keep going,” Cobble said. “He’s waited for his senior year to have a shot at making an impact, and to take advantage of it the way Keyshawn has has been special.”
As Maryville warmed up for its scrimmage against Knoxville Catholic inside Blaine Stadium, Harper knew it was his time to shine. A cloud of doubt arrived shortly after, but it did nothing more than deepen his appreciation for the success he has had.
“I’ve learned to never give up because there is always something bigger out there,” Harper said. “I’ve just been waiting for this. Even with all these injuries, I knew it would eventually happen.”
