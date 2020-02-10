KNOXVILLE — In a season defined by additions and subtractions to its roster, it is fitting that Tennessee is attempting to reverse its recent fortune and make an improbable NCAA Tournament push without one of its best players.
Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James is day-to-day with a groin injury that started bothering him in the offseason, and he is in danger of missing his fourth straight game when Tennessee (13-10, 5-5 SEC) hosts Arkansas (16-7, 4-6) today (TV: SEC Network, 7 p.m.) inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We miss him and there’s no doubt,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “It’s like the other night, someone asked me about Lamonte (Turner). We miss what Lamonte brought. But those things happen, just like it happened at Arkansas (with sophomore guard Isaiah Joe). You look at other places around the country, and it puts younger guys in positions (earlier) than you probably thought or expected.”
The Razorbacks have endured for a week what the Vols have since redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner announced he had played the final game of his collegiate career on Dec. 21 because of thoracic outlet syndrome and the ensuing season-ending shoulder surgery he underwent to correct it.
Joe is out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery on Feb. 4, and Arkansas has lost both of its games (home against Auburn and at Missouri) in overtime without its best 3-point shooter (34%) and second-leading scorer (16.0 points per game).
Those losses have the Razorbacks in the middle of the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation four weeks after receiving the 28th-most votes in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. CBS Sports college basketball expert Jerry Palm projected Arkansas as a No. 10 seed in The Big Dance on Monday.
The parallel between the two potential absences of Joe and James is the latter also being Tennessee’s best shooter from beyond the arc (36.7%), but he is also its second-leading rebounder (5.7 rebounds per game).
The Vols have posted a minus-seven rebounding margin without James, and that also impacts their ability to get in transition. UT has scored a combined 19 fastbreak points in the three games James has been sidelined.
“There’s nothing harder to guard than a guy that gets the rebound and comes out with it (to start the fastbreak),” Barnes said. “It’s really hard because that guy can come down with the ball, not taking time to look and pass the ball, he’s just advancing it. That’s really hard. You get guards that can rebound and go with it, that puts a lot of pressure on the transition defense.”
Tennessee, however, should be used to this by now.
Turner’s injury left it without a point guard that fully understood its system and its best on-ball defender. He was replaced by midseason addition Santiago Vescovi, who made his debut Jan. 4 and has experienced a steep learning curve since.
Despite the turnover issues that plagued him early and his less-than-stellar defensive capabilities, Vescovi is the only freshman aside from James who has made a noticeable impact this season, limiting the Vols’ rotation to five or six players logging double-digit minutes since James’ setback.
The former 5-star prospect is expected to return at some point later down the road, but unless Tennessee finds a way to get something out of the players forced onto the court by the circumstances that changed this season, it won’t matter.
He will just be re-entering a starting lineup surrounded by teammates with nothing left in the tank on a team that already had its NCAA Tournament hopes dashed.
“Do you struggle with (playing freshmen through their mistakes), you do because I believe in those guys, but I also know that if you put them in a situation where it is high and there are a lot of stakes are there and they don’t do something well, it can set them back two to three weeks,” Barnes said. “We’re so alert of their body language because we’re around them all the time and we can tell when they’re teetering a little bit.
“The fact of the matter is — and that’s what we talked about with these guys yesterday — can we trust you to go in and do your job and not think you have to try and do something that you don’t have to do.”
