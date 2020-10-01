Katlin Burger walked off the pitch and sat on the Heritage bench after a 9-0 mercy-rule loss to Farragut on Thursday, noticeably affected by an ankle injury that had become too painful to bear.
Add the senior forward to a growing list of injured Lady Mountaineers that has turned a potential program-best finish in the district to a hobbled, limping race to the end of the regular season.
“Even with the ability that we have, we don’t have any depth,” Heritage coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times. “When you don’t have three of your better players at 100%, you can’t do much.”
Heritage (6-5-1, 1-4 District 4-AAA) was without its second-leading scorer Alyssa Napoleon and senior defender Hannah Carpenter while junior Alex Hill was limited because of a leg injury.
Burger, who started in goal and moved back into the field after halftime, joined the ranks of the hobbled when she slipped attempting to make a save on a shot that was ruled offside.
The impact all those ailments had on the Lady Mountaineers was apparent from the onset, as the Lady Admirals (9-2-3, 3-1-1) scored three goals in the first 13 minutes, two of which came off the foot of Emmie Harville and other by Lexi Foley. Sammie Harville capped the first-half scoring with a goal in the 32nd minute.
Byrd and Burger both expressed their dissatisfaction with the team’s effort at halftime, but the message did not seep in until after Ashton Wright scored 17 seconds into the final period. Foley also completed a hat trick, finding the back of the net in the 41st and 48th minute.
Savannah Noble forced the mercy rule by scoring with five-minutes, 45-seconds remaining.
“We learned a lot tonight,” Byrd said. “Our backs learned a lot tonight because they’re working and didn’t have any time off. Our second-string goalkeeper (Aurora Hall) came in after halftime and did a pretty good job.
“Aurora may have had some goals scored on her, but none of them were her fault except the last one, and she’s going against a state-caliber team.”
Of all the absences, Carpenter’s has been the most detrimental. Burger — the first player in Blount County history to record 100 career goals — can make up for the offensive void left by Napoleon, but Carpenter is cornerstone for a defense that surrendered 12 goals during Heritage’s 5-1 start.
In the four games she has been sidelined, the Lady Mountaineers have allowed 22 goals.
“She’s our verbal leader in the back, and if you don’t have that person in the back kind of dragging everybody forward, that’s a huge deal,” Byrd said. “As a coach, I didn’t know she was as important as she was until the Central game when she didn’t play (on Sept. 22), and the next game against Lenoir City was even more apparent that we need her.”
The strong start to the season led to hope that Heritage could be facing Farragut for the No. 3-seed in the district tournament when the two teams met but injuries prevented that.
The Lady Mountaineers have failed to record a winning result in their last five matches, including a current three-game losing streak.
Heritage will have an opportunity to change its misfortune when it faces South-Doyle in its regular-season finale at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will then face Lenoir City to open the district tournament Saturday, leaving it some time to get healthy and rectify a 5-2 loss to the Lady Panthers on Sept. 24.
“There are some positive vibes going forward,” Byrd said. “I like our odds once we get back to getting healthy.”
