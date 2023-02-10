A celebration for one of the most decorated senior classes in Alcoa girls basketball history almost turned sour when Macie Ridge collapsed along the baseline midway through the first quarter and clutched her right knee.
The senior guard was unable to put any weight on her injured leg as she was helped to the locker room after being attended to the court, but any fear of a season-ending injury passed when she returned to the bench before halftime.
The initial diagnosis Ridge received was a hyperextended knee, a sigh of relief that allowed the Lady Tornadoes to enjoy their 67-29 victory over rival Maryville on Friday inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
"It (reminded me of Mak Bremer last season), and maybe even worse timing because it is her Senior Night and we're getting ready to start the tournament soon," Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. "I think it scared her more than anything. We were afraid she was going to hyperventilate, so we just grabbed her and prayed with her to try and calm her down and hope for the best-case scenario."
Alcoa (27-2) banded together and put on a show with one of its leaders sidelined, especially in the rebounding department.
The Lady Tornadoes seemingly grabbed an offensive rebound on every possession that had a missed shot and rarely let Maryville (12-17) corral one of its own on the other end.
"It was just an amazing response by our girls," Baumann said. "Rebounding requires a lot of effort and toughness, and I thought we displayed a lot of that. It just shows how much those girls love Macie. That's what we huddled up and said (after she got hurt) — 'The best thing we can do is get out here and play hard.'"
"Position negates athleticism every single time," Maryville coach Taylor Clark added. "That position is initiating contact and pushing them out of the paint before the shot hits the rim and comes off. I told them that we need to find a way to do that or we're going to get out-rebounded consistently."
Maryville dealt with an injury of its own, as freshman point guard Zoee Harrison did not play because of a knee injury. Sophomore guard Adie Blackburn slid into the starting point guard role and junior guard Karly Hunt was also asked to play the position at times.
"Zoee is huge for our offense," Clark said. "She's been the one all season, and none of the other girls are used to running that position, so it led to us having a couple of people out of position and that took away from our scoring."
Alcoa senior point guard Karli Haworth tallied a game-high 17 points and junior forward Amelia Pfeiffer added 10. Ridge scored 7 points before leaving with her injury and fellow seniors Mak Bremer and Ainsley Pfeiffer totaled 9 and 4, respectively.
The most jubilant senior moment, however, came from Jillian Taylor, who made a layup through contact with seven minutes, nine seconds remaining, making the entire bench come to its feet in celebration.
"That was as excited as we got all night," Baumann said. "It shows how valuable Jillian is to our team. Though she may not get the minutes on the court, she brings a lot of value to our team each day, and in our society nowadays, it says a lot about a young lady to stick with it for four years and not get to see the reward on the court, but the other reward she does get comes from being a teammate and a bunch of girls who love her."
Alcoa closes its regular season at Bearden at 6 p.m. Monday while Maryville hopes to rebound before opening the District 4-4A tournament against Hardin Valley on Wednesday.
"I think the one thing that we can take away from this game is rebounding effort and initiating contact and how important that is, especially in big games," Clark said. "We're going to take that with us to Wednesday, and hopefully that translates."
Alcoa boys 54, Maryville 51: The Alcoa boys basketball team has mixed flashes of defensive brilliance with moments of porousness, but with an opportunity to make amends for its worst outing of the season, it locked in for four quarters.
Almost two months after allowing rival Maryville to total 70 points, the Tornadoes responded with one of their best defensive outings of the season.
"The No. 1 key for us coming in was toughness," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. "A big-boy game like this, a rivalry game, it is going to honor the tougher team, and I thought for a lot of the night we were that. When we had to get stops, we got them. When we had to secure boards, we did it. When we had to step up and shut down very good players, I thought we did it in spots.
"For us to hold them to 51, I think it showed growth out of our squad, and I think we just did our job at a high level every possession."
The energy that Alcoa (20-8) exhibited from the opening tip to the final buzzer was not evident from Maryville (17-12).
"I felt like a few of our guys just weren't into it tonight, and for us to be successful, we have to be clicking on all cylinders and having everybody on the court impacting the game and guys on the bench impacting the game," Maryville coach Wes Lambert said. "Being a Maryville grad and living in Blount County, you know how important this game is to the communities, and you don't ever think you have to get them excited about the Maryville-Alcoa game, but for some reason, we just played very uninspired at times."
Lambert stressed coming away with every 50-50 balls coming into the rivalry bout, and he felt that the Rebels failed to get one, let along all of them.
The most critical of those moments came with a minute-and-a-half left when Alcoa junior guard Brady Haun deflected a pass toward midcourt and beat Maryville freshman point guard Jonathan Woodlee to the loose ball before making a layup that gave the Tornadoes a 53-49 lead.
The hustle play was indicative of a fourth quarter in which Alcoa limited Maryville to eight points on three made field goals.
"I thought, especially as the game kind of wore on, that we did a great job on the ball pressuring," Collins said. "We almost became more aggressive in the passing lanes, and we've never been that team, but it was kind of like some belief and urgency defensively took place.
"Brady made a nice play on the ball, and the game is won on those plays that Wes is taking about. You have to win them in big moments, and Brady Haun wins one and made a big play."
Alcoa junior point guard Jahvin Carter, three days removed from a 62-point performance in which he set the single-game and all-time scoring records at Alcoa, scored a game-high 24 points. Haun also scored in double figures with 11.
Nick Johnson, Matthew Clemmer and Woodlee scored 14, 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Maryville.
The Tornadoes will look to close out the regular season having won 13 of their final 14 games when they play at Bearden on Monday. The Rebels have six days to gather themselves before opening up the District 4-4A Tournament against Bearden on Thursday at Farragut High School.
"We're going to have two days off to try and reset and then come in Monday, and you hope to just go back to work," Lambert said. "These guys typically have pretty good morale, so I'll be interested to see what Monday looks like. You can't feel sorry for yourself, you just have to work harder, and hopefully our guys — and our seniors — are able to do that."
