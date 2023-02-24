OAK RIDGE — Maryville had some work to do in the second half.
The early lead it had built over Oak Ridge in the Region 4-4A tournament quarterfinals had evaporated, and the Lady Wildcats held an 11-point advantage heading into the locker room, looking poised to control the rest of the way and end Maryville’s season.
It was a good thing the Lady Rebels were clocked in.
They battled back with a dominant third-quarter performance and kept the momentum on their side during the final stanza, ultimately downing Oak Ridge, 59-51, on its home floor and keeping themselves alive in the tournament.
“I tried to keep it short and sweet (at halftime), and I said that when we’re the aggressor, we win ball games,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “When we’re not the aggressor and we’re back on our heels, we lose ball games. So we had a decision to make (about) what we were going to do.
“(When) we stuck to the details that I felt like we had the first couple of minutes of the game, then I thought we were really successful. When we didn’t do that, we got really sped up, and it wasn’t pretty.”
Maryville (14-19) opened the second half with a 7-0 run, made up of two free throws by Karley Hunt, a 3-pointer by Navy Gentry and a floater by Hunt. The Lady Rebels flustered Oak Ridge (20-10) out of the break and kept the pressure up, with the Lady Wildcats, who had won 18 of their last 19 games prior to Friday, failing to score until deep into the third quarter.
Still, Oak Ridge led 41-35 near the end of the period before Maryville went on another run, this one an 8-0 slate that ended with Hunt being fouled on a made layup and converting the free throw, giving the Lady Rebels a 43-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Oak Ridge tied it at 43-all shortly into the final period, but two straight buckets from Jada Edwards gave Maryville a lead it wouldn’t let go of. She was critical down the stretch, scoring eight of Maryville’s final 10 points to help ice the game.
The Lady Rebels’ bench converged on her after the final buzzer, hugging the player who helped them achieve the inspired victory. Edwards finished with 24 points, knocking down eight of the 10 free throws she attempted and also hitting two 3-pointers.
“(Edwards) had one heck of a game down there,” Clark said. “She battled the whole first half, got a ton of defensive rebounds for us. Offensively, I felt like in the second half, she just kind of took over. She was a presence inside, and when we fed her the ball, good things happened. I thought she just played a heck of a second half. Played a heck of a game, total.”
The Lady Rebels surged to open the game, too, taking an 11-7 advantage before the Lady Wildcats rattled off five straight points to lead 12-11 to end the first quarter.
Edwards led Maryville in scoring, followed by Gentry with 12 points and Hunt with 11. Gentry also knocked down two 3-pointers.
Maryville will face Heritage at 6 p.m. Monday at Bearden High School in the region semifinals. The Lady Mountaineers got the better of the Lady Rebels in both games during the regular season, but this time, they’ll be contending with a Maryville team fresh off one of its top wins in a while.
“Obviously, the possibility of your season ending does a little bit of something for the team,” Clark said. “I think that they’ve gotten confidence in themselves and just our intrinsic identity that we’ve created for ourselves. I think going into this game, they all knew the game plan and were comfortable with it and confident going into it.”
