Maryville junior post Alex Akard dove to the floor to fight for a loose ball, keeping the opening Maryville possession of the second quarter alive.
A teammate’s 3-point attempt rimmed out, but Akard battled inside for a strong putback, sending the entire Rebel bench into a frenzied celebration.
The intensity evidenced on that play was the tone setter for Maryville. The Rebels opened the second quarter with a 10-2 run following Akard’s scrappy work and ran out to an eventual 61-45 victory over Lenoir City in opening round action of the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
Senior Kobe Franklin of Lenoir City (7-5) led all scorers with 23 points, whereas Maryville (7-5) featured balanced scoring. Nick Johnson finished with 12 points, followed by Matt Clemmer and Jonathan Woodlee adding nine points and Robbie Eldridge pumping in eight.
Nine Rebels entered the scoring table versus just five Panthers. Johnson, Eldridge and Davis Ernsberger each posted two treys with other 3-pointers coming from Woodlee, Clemmer, and Lane Pinkerton.
Maryville coach Wes Lambert said the Rebels had not practiced for over a week and he was nervous about how that might affect ball movement and shooting touches.
“What you can control is getting on the floor, diving for loose balls and securing rebounds,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “In the first half, we did a really good job of that. We got tiredw in the third quarter, but it was evident that we got what we were trying to do in the game.”
The teams played evenly through the early minutes until Maryville ended the first period with a 3-pointer from Johnson and a swift crossover and Euro-step layup at the buzzer from Eli Owensby.
The 16-9 first quarter lead swelled to 26-11 before Franklin scored on three successive drives for Lenoir City while Maryville committed one of its 13 turnovers, but 3-point shots from Johnson, Ernsberger and Pinkerton kept Maryville with a healthy 37-17 lead at the break.
After limiting the Panthers to single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters, Maryville had the tables turned in the third period, with its seven points just half of Lenoir City’s 14. Maryville hit only one 3-point shot, from Clemmer, midway through the period on nine attempts from downtown. Lenoir City trimmed the lead entering the final eight minutes to 44-31.
Two quick Panther buckets, with Maryville committing three turnovers in less than a minute, reduced the lead to 10 points, but the Rebels righted, with scores on the next five possessions, to pull away for the final 16-point gap.
Defensive statistics also showed the Maryville balance. Lucas Gorman and Woodlee led in rebounding with six boards each, with Clemmer, Akard and Johnson adding five apiece.
“The best part is, we’re very balanced and that makes it hard to scout us or guard us, because we don’t have a weak link,” Lambert said.
Maryville returns to action in the tournament today with a tough challenge, taking on undefeated Oak Ridge in a 7:45 p.m. tipoff.
