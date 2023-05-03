Maryville catcher Isaiah French had not quite lived up to his lofty standards for much of this season.
The senior backstop still ended the year batting over .300 with three home runs and 25 RBIs, but he felt he was chasing too many pitches out of the strike zone for his liking.
A long session in the batting cage before Wednesday night’s District 4-4A Tournament opener and a reminder of the team’s approach, ‘sit fastball, adjust to the curveball’ proved the remedy French needed, as he recorded three hits and drove in three runs — including the game-tying RBI in the bottom of the seventh — in No. 4 seed Maryville’s 6-5 walk-off win over No. 5 William Blount.
The Rebels (22-7) advanced in the district tournament on Josh Nadeau’s walk-off single, and they will travel to top-seeded Hardin Valley tonight. William Blount (18-14) will be playing tonight to keep its season alive against No. 6 Heritage in an elimination game.
“This whole season I’ve kind of been down, but I’ve kept my head up saying, ‘Just come around when tournament time comes,’” French told The Daily Times. “That’s when it matters. Keep that hope and try to come around, it’s helped me along so far.”
French erased any woes he might have been still feeling from a below-expectation season Wednesday as he drove in the game-tying run three separate times. After the Govs jumped on Eli Hames for two runs in first, French knotted the game at 2-2 with a third-inning RBI single. When the Govs scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth, French again countered with the tying RBI single.
The Rebels took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a Brody McMurray RBI, but the Govs responded with two runs off Brady Orr in the top of the seventh, as Kendall Brewer drew a bases-loaded walk ahead of a run-scoring wild pitch.
Maryville never wavered with French and the top of its order due up in the bottom of the seventh. Landon Dockery and Will Heppner walked, setting up French’s third RBI — a double that nearly ended the game, but the winning run in Heppner was held at third base. Nadeau finished the job, as he smacked a single through the Govs’ drawn-in infield.
“He’s struggled some early though the season, just been a tick off,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said of French. “The last week or so, he’s really came on. He had a great game the other night, and I’m just so proud of him. I knew when he was up there, something good was going to happen.”
The Govs took advantage of seven Maryville walks and three wild pitches to score their five runs, but otherwise lacked a big hit that would have put them ahead by more than a run. Brooks Bird was picked off at second base to end a rally in the sixth, and twice the Govs left the bases loaded.
“We have to get those big hits,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “We put the ball in play decent — we only had eight strikeouts — we’ve just got to find a way to get those big hits. We had bases loaded in the (third) inning and hit into a double play. That seventh inning if we could’ve gotten a ball in the gap to extend it, it would’ve been nice.”
As the Govs play to keep their season alive, Young wants to see a simpler approach from his players, who he felt pressed in those high-pressure at-bats.
“You’ve got to come out, play hard and enjoy this time with your buddies,” Young said. “Put on your uniform, go out there and play, and at the end of the day, look up and see how you did. Don’t get too tight or too nervous. Just play the game we all love, because at the end of the day, it’s just a game.”
Maryville, meanwhile, will be going for its third win of the season at Hardin Valley; two of the Hawks’ three losses this year came against the Rebels. Maryville is not short on confidence, but it knows better than to take the district’s No. 1 seed for granted.
“We swung it well against Hardin Valley, but they’re still not to be messed with,” French said. “They’ve beaten us in the past, and I still have a chip on my shoulder from that. I’ve lost to them my last few years here, I surely don’t want to end this run losing to them. Sticking focused, knowing that they’re a hard team to beat, and staying with the same approach we’ve had all year.”
