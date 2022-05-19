SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy did not have a boys soccer team when Feb. 14 — the first day of practice allowed for TSSAA spring sports — rolled around.
Isaque Pinheiro led the charge to change that.
“One night at the dorm, we were like, ‘Alright, let’s pull people from anywhere,’” Pinheiro told The Daily Times. “These were people who had never played soccer, but we eventually got it. One day, we didn’t have anyone and the next, we had just enough.”
Pinheiro obviously wanted to play during his senior year, but he admits there was an extra motivation to grow the roster to the necessary size of 12 players to provide the opportunity to continue his career at the next level.
All the time Pinheiro invested as a recruiter, player and even a coach paid off as he signed with Johnson on Wednesday inside the auditorium at The King’s Academy.
“I’ve known (Johnson coach) Spenser (Proctor) for a long time because we went to church together, but without a team to play this season so he could look at us, it would have been hard (to get recruited there),” Pinheiro said. “That really made a difference.”
However, the Lions did not just field a team.
They came together and put forth one of the most successful campaigns in program history, falling one win short of winning the Division II-A District 1 championship. TKA reached the first round of the Division II-A state tournament, where it suffered a 3-0 loss to ECS on Tuesday in Nashville.
“It was something we did not expect,” Pinheiro said. “As we kept going and fighting, we saw that we had a good chance. We ended up having the biggest fight of any team in our district because we had people who didn’t even know how to kick a ball (when they started) and we ended up second in our district and made it to state. I’m really proud to see that everyone did really good.”
Pinheiro will only have to focus on playing soccer at Johnson, which ended its season with six consecutive losses to finish 5-12. It is a place he is very familiar with, and he is looking forward to being a part of building the program, just as he did at TKA.
“I lived on the campus before because my dad went to school there,” Pinheiro said. “The people there, the athletics, the new building and the environment always attracted me to Johnson. I’m very excited to take my next step.
