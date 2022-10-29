GREENBACK — The Greenback football team pushed through adversity and found a way to win as they edged out a narrow 20-14 victory over Oakdale on Friday.
Greenback (5-5, 4-2 Region 2-1A) was quick to build up a strong lead in the opening quarters but struggled to keep the momentum going down the stretch. After halftime the Cherokee’s had difficulties navigating the Eagles’ tight coverage and found little success rushing the ball.
Oakdale rallied and began to show signs of life. After being down by 14 points, the Eagles managed to cut the lead to just one touchdown off a 26-yard pass and a successful 2-point conversion attempt in the third.
The saving grace for Greenback was its defense.
Greenback’s defense stepped up to the challenge and held off the Eagles.
Perhaps the most important stop came in the third after an unfortunate fumble occurred just a few yards from their own end zone. With Oakdale on their own doorstep, the Cherokees stopped the drive in their tracts and forced a turnover on downs.
“I was really happy with the defense and I’m proud of them.” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “We put them in a tough spot there, and they found a way to come out of it. They played great and they kind of saved us there in the second half.”
Greenback’s defensive efforts become more evident looking at the numbers. The Cherokees limited the Eagles to two third- and fourth-down conversions on 10 attempts.
One of the players that was pivotal in the success was senior lineman Isiah Flowers, who had four tackles. Flowers management of the defense proved to be a vital part in Greenbacks success throughout the night.
“You know, he’s a great leader for this team and he’s been a starter for three years.” Edmiston said.
“I’m glad to see him making plays and winning on his senior night.”
Greenback hopes its defense can be just as good when it travels to face Unaka in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Cherokees are searching for their first postseason win since 2020, when they defeated the Rangers, 63-16.
