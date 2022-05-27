MURFREESBORO — The Alcoa softball team came to Murfreesboro with a goal in mind: to compete.
The program had never won a state tournament game despite making it there just three years ago in 2019. That year, the Lady Tornadoes barely made a squeak, losing both games they played.
They’ve more than competed this time around. With their 10-6 win over Forrest in the winner’s bracket semifinal on Friday, they remained unbeaten in this year’s tournament and booked their ticket to the Class 2A state championship at 3:30 p.m. ET today at Starplex.
“I am so excited, even after the game,” senior Italia Kyle, who was a freshman the last time Alcoa played in the state tournament, told The Daily Times. “I know we still have another game tomorrow, but our freshmen class coming in here (in 2019) and losing two games, we were so excited to be here but didn’t really compete.
“Now, senior year, we’re coming out here and we’re competing and we’re in the championship game. It is just amazing. It feels awesome.”
Against Forrest (28-11), which is coming off back-to-back state titles, Alcoa (28-12) did what it has done all tournament. It didn’t step down to the challenge, responding to a three-run opening inning by the Lady Rockets by scoring five itself in the bottom of the first.
After Forrest tied the game at 5 in the top of the third, junior Jaylyn Halliburton followed up an Olivia Emert RBI single with a two-run homer to give the Lady Tornadoes an 8-5 advantage.
Two more Alcoa runs in the bottom of the fifth rendered Forrest’s final score in the sixth that much more insignificant.
“I think we all just have each other’s back and we all want the same goal in the end, to be able to be in the state championship and compete and hopefully win,” Halliburton said. “I’m happy to be here and I’m glad that we could make it out here.”
A team-first mentality has pushed Alcoa to numerous accomplishments this season. It won both the District 2-2A and Region 1-2A championships and has been the victor in all three state tournament games it’s played this week.
The Lady Tornadoes have found their winning edge, and it’s centered around raising each other up when needed.
“Honestly, I think it’s our team just all around,” Kyle said. “When one person’s down, another person picks somebody else up. Not everybody is going to have their best day, but throughout the entire lineup, we have people who can step up and pick up the people who aren’t necessarily producing the way they want to. I think that’s big in these type of tournaments.”
“We’re having fun and competing, like coach (Sarah Fekete) Bailey said to,” Halliburton added.
In the Class 2A championship, Alcoa will face the winner of Forrest and Loretto, which will play in the loser’s bracket finals today at 10 a.m. The Lady Tornadoes haven’t yet played Loretto, which lost to Adamsville in the opening round before defeating Meigs County, Community and Summertown.
Whichever team it is, Alcoa is ready to write the final chapter of this season’s story.
“My heart is just bursting with pride,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “For those kids to come in as freshmen and go to the state tournament, and then COVID, and then last year was not where we wanted to finish, for them to be in this position, I’m just excited that I get to spend one more day with them, win or lose.
“They’re a special group and it’s an honor to be their coach.”
