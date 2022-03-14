KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee men’s basketball team was the topic of conversation on Selection Sunday.
The Vols were awarded a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, drawing No. 14 Longwood in the first round, but bracketologists and members of the NCAA selection committee alike were tasked with explaining how Tennessee did not receive a No. 2 seed given its resume.
Tennessee ranks No. 7 in the NET and has 11 Quad 1 wins (a victory against a team ranked 1-30 in the NET at home, 1-50 on a neutral court and 1-75 on the road). The only other team with more Quad 1 wins is Kansas (12).
UT does not have a loss outside of Quad 1 with its worst loss coming against NET No. 30 Alabama on the road without freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and super senior forward John Fulkerson.
“It is what it is, and we have to go play basketball,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.
Tennessee entered the SEC Tournament as a projected No. 3 seed and proceeded to win its first conference tournament championship since 1979, knocking off Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M in dominant fashion, leading by double digits for 54 minutes, 13 seconds of the 120 minutes (45.18%) it played.
None of it seemed to matter, prompting CBS Sports college basketball columnist Gary Parrish to ask NCAA selection committee member Dr. Chris Reynolds why the Vols’ completion of its historic run Sunday seemed to fall by the wayside.
“(We) certainly watch the games during the conference tournaments, but those games are just one piece of the puzzle,” Reynolds said on CBS Sports Network. “We look at the full body of work. When you look at Wisconsin, (it was) regular season champions in the Big Ten (and had) nine Quad 1 wins. They had a terrific season, just as Tennessee did. Tennessee, they certainly finished strong, but when you look at the total body of work, the strength of the teams Wisconsin played, their strength of schedule. Their road record was very strong this year, and so that’s why we chose Wisconsin in front of Tennessee (as the top No. 1 seed).”
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi also cited the committee’s tendency to disregard the games that occur on Selection Sunday but did not thoroughly explain how Saturday’s semifinal win over Kentucky, which got a No. 2 seed, failed to affect Tennessee’s standing despite it being its second win over the Wildcats in a month.
“When looking at Tennessee, they tied for second in the SEC, and I just believe that the committee was not going to put them ahead of Big East champion Villanova and they were not going to put them ahead of Duke certainly, even though you could argue resume from now until next season,” Lunardi said. “I don’t know. Everything on my board said they were a three. I listened to you guys all day and I kept thinking, ‘That’s not going to happen.’
“I’ve been aggregating metrics long before there was such a thing and long before there was the NET. When you look at it, they came out about 20% in my overall aggregate ranking behind Auburn and Kentucky in terms of the season and their quality and their overall play.”
Tennessee was not the only team seemingly ignored during the SEC Tournament, and that is what drew the ire of Barnes more so than his own team’s seeding.
Texas A&M, which came to Tampa, Florida on the bubble, beat Florida, Auburn and Arkansas inside Amalie Arena en route to the championship game, but was listed as the fourth replacement team should teams be forced to withdraw.
The Aggies rank 10 spots higher in the NET and have twice as many Quad 1 wins as Notre Dame, which will face Rutgers in the First Four on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
“I don’t understand a team in the SEC that wins 12 games like Texas A&M and is playing great basketball at the end not being in the tournament,” Barnes said. “It just baffles me. It really does. If that is the way it is going to be, if the conference tournament doesn’t mean anything and if the teams that are already slotted to be in the tournament can’t improve their seeding, we should stay at home and let the teams that are trying to get to the tournament fight for that one bid and give our league a chance to get more. Those are the questions that should be asked and answered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.