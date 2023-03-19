MURFREESBORO — Ryan Collins remembers almost tearing up while speaking to his players at an early-morning character breakfast.
The Alcoa boys basketball coach told his team that, once the season was over, the most important thing is that he wanted to be able to say, regardless of result, that not only he was proud of his team, but so was its school and city.
Sitting in a makeshift press conference room at the Murphy Center following his team’s 59-58 win over Frederick Douglass on Saturday in the Class 2A state championship, there was no doubt the Tornadoes had accomplished that and more.
“Every time they put on a uniform, every time they step out in between the lines, regardless of result, you’re proud of them,” Collins said. “Like truly proud, like ‘have a feeling in yourself’ proud. I have that right now. I think our school has that. I know our team has that. Our city has that.”
On-court Saturday, Jahvin Carter fueled that pride into play.
The junior standout was named the Tournament’s MVP after scoring the deciding bucket with just over two seconds remaining. He was passed the ball by Eli Owens after a Douglass missed free throw and cruised down the court, weaving his way through defenders before slicing inside with a left-handed shot that rolled around the rim before rattling in.
In landing the program’s first state title since 1967, per TSSAA records, it was all a matter of trust in Carter for the Tornadoes.
“For the timeout before the one-and-one, we came to the bench, Coach said (to) get the ball in my hands,” Carter said. “Everybody put trust in me. He said the kid was going to miss the first shot off the front rim. He missed it, Eli got the rebound. I ran in front of him, got it and got tunnel-vision and got to the rim for it.”
“That was the biggest bucket I’ve ever had in my career, for sure,” he added.
Carter has shattered Alcoa records this season, including total points in a career and most points in a single game, both of which he broke in a regular-season game against Cumberland Gap, but he’s impressed those around him with more than just his on-court accolades.
“What I’m most proud of is who he’s kind of become as a young man,” Collins said. “At one point in the year, I remember sitting down with him one-on-one, and we kind of had some tough conversation after a Bearden basketball game. And what I’m proud of is he listened, and he took it to heart. I think he believed in the right things. … He’s now got attached to his name a ‘winner.’”
Despite those successes, don’t expect Carter to have a self-centered mentality. The same goes with the rest of his team; the Tornadoes embodied their catchphrase “We > Me” all season.
“Of all our five standards, we try to have a standard for each day of the week,” Collins said. “Our second standard for Tuesdays is ‘team ego.’ Ultimately, I don’t have a personal ego, I have an ego that embodies a team. What that kind of means to us is winning together above everything.
“It’s being unselfish. It’s sacrificing. It’s a connection. It’s about putting your own selfish desires aside and doing what’s best for the group, the team, to win. Ultimately, I think we have 14 guys who have really embodied that. It started as a slogan. It started as a phrase, and what’s cool is it’s taken life.”
What’s also taken life is the connection the Tornadoes have with one another. It was evidenced multiple times in the final moments of their championship victory; Alcoa’s players hugged and celebrated with each other after the win, and in the postgame press conference, they spent their time heaping praise on Carter’s heroics or acknowledging the fact that senior Jordan Harris always seems to be part of winning teams.
Between the team, school and city, pride was easy to be found for the Tornadoes in Murfreesboro. It will return with them, too.
“This team, this brotherhood is crazy,” Carter said. “I don’t think anything will be like this ever. I love all the guys. It’s just crazy.”
“I just can’t tell you how proud I am of the relationships, the connection that we kind of have,” Collins added. “It’s something special. I truly think, in my personal opinion, yeah, you want to win at the highest level, yes, this champion(ship) is going to mean everything, but you’re chasing those relationships that are forever.
“You can win at the highest level and still just be empty inside because you didn’t have that brotherhood or that connection. I think we have all of it, and that’s what’s going to fill the cup in terms of fulfillment.”
