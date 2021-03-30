Alcoa junior shortstop Italia Kyle capped a 12-0 victory over Fulton on Tuesday at Dawn Marsh Field the exact same way she started it.
Kyle led off the bottom of the first with a home run to left-center off Fulton starter Libby Webber and put an end to a seven-run fourth inning that triggered the mercy rule with a two-run shot to the same spot against reliever Savanah Brown, completing a 3-for-4 performance that included a single, three runs scored and three RBIs.
“I try not to think too much when they switch pitchers,” Kyle told The Daily Times. “I was trying to get my timing down going from a quicker pitcher to a slower pitcher. A change like that can mess me up sometimes, but I wasn’t thinking about it. I got the timing down and swung.”
Kyle hit in the middle of the order during the first two years of her career but moved up to the leadoff spot this season after the graduation of McKinley Adkins following last’s pandemic-shortened campaign.
She has thrived in the role, posting a .565 on-base percentage through Alcoa’s first seven games of the season.
“It’s been different,” Kyle said. “I kind of had to change my mindset a bit because I have to start it off for everybody else on the team and I have to have a good at-bat, not necessarily hitting a home run, but getting on base whether it’s a walk or a base hit.”
“I would say she was one of the most talented freshmen that I’ve had come in and be ready to play at the high school level,” Alcoa softball coach Sarah Fekete Bailey added. “Now, as a junior, she has taken on the leadership role and leading by example. We go as she goes, and I’m just really proud of her effort.
“During COVID, she was always calling me and asking if we could go hit, and that’s what you want.”
That hunger can be found throughout the Lady Tornadoes’ roster, and it showed as Alcoa (6-1, 3-0 District 4-AA) consistently created scoring chances against Fulton.
The Lady Tornadoes put two runners in scoring position after Kyle’s leadoff home run but were unable to push either across. Junior center fielder Cassa Arnold hit a two-run single in the second and freshman catcher Olivia Emert followed with a RBI groundout to extend Alcoa’s lead to 4-0.
Freshman left fielder Sam Robinson started the third with a double to right and then scored on an errant throw back to the infield.
Alcoa finally broke it open in the fourth. Arnold reached safely to lead off the frame and then scored after stealing second and advancing to third and home on two separate wild pitches. Robinson drove in junior right fielder Morgan Huffstetler and senior third baseman Kassidy Moore with a single and then senior pitcher KG Lovingood pushed across another run with a ground ball that went through Fulton shortstop Cassie Vaughn’s legs to set up Kyle’s game-ending home run.
“(Fulton’s Libby Webber) is super talented, and the score does not reflect how talented she is,” Fekete Bailey said. “That’s a really good team that we just faced, and for us to be able to get 12 runs on them, they should be proud of that, but at the same time they should expect a different result the next time we play because today was not indicative of the work Fulton has done.”
Alcoa won all but one meeting with district opponents when it won the district championship in 2019 en route to the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2006, but it is not taking any of these games for granted, in part because of the way last season ended as well as a difficult non-district schedule that forces the Lady Tornadoes to stay on their toe at all times.
“To be challenged every single time they come to the field is what I want as a coach,” Fekete Bailey said. “As a parent, when my kid plays, I want her to have the opportunity to get better every single day, and I think that when we challenge them with good opponents, that’s what we get from them.
“They don’t get any off days. They have to come ready to play.”
