During Alcoa’s first at-bat against Kingston on Tuesday, Italia Kyle asked for time at the plate and hobbled a few steps to her left.
The Alcoa junior shortstop had twisted her right ankle on the last pitch and needed a few moments to shake off the pain. Alcoa trainer Peggy Bratt even left the dugout to check on Kyle. Alcoa coach Sarah Bailey, though, wasn’t too concerned about Kyle’s status to return to the game.
“She’s a pretty tough kid,” Bailey told The Daily Times. “She probably would’ve had to have a broken ankle before she would have to be taken out of the ball game.”
The injury certainly didn’t affect Kyle’s performance at the plate. Kyle eventually returned to the batter’s box and promptly dispatched the next pitch in the trees beyond center field. Her solo home run set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Lady Tornadoes rolled to an 8-1 victory over the Lady Yellow Jackets to finish undefeated in District 4-AA play.
“It means a lot,” Kyle said of finishing unblemished in district play. “We put in a lot of time and effort in preseason. We worked our butts off, even though we didn’t necessarily like being inside all the time because of the rain. We got better at every opportunity we got, and we worked hard at it. It just means so much that we got to this point.”
The Lady Tornadoes (18-5, 6-0 District 4-AA) continued to rake at the plate after Kyle’s homer, finishing with 12 hits. It proved to be adequate run support for Juliann Jones, who relied on her offspeed pitches to stymie Kingston’s lineup. The senior right-handed pitcher only allowed one hit and struck out 12 batters in a complete game.
She helped her own campaign in the circle in the first, roping a two-out double to the right field gap. Jaylyn Hallibutton then drove a double to the right-field corner to score Jones. Kassidy Moore followed with a single to right field, and Kaylee Grace Lovingood smacked a single to shallow left field to drive in Halliburton to give Alcoa a 3-0 advantage.
The Lady Tornadoes remained productive with two outs in an inning, as five of their eight runs came with only one out remaining frame.
“It motivates the team if you can go out there and get a hit no matter how many outs there are,” Kyle said. “But with two outs, you can’t think about, ‘Oh I have to get a hit!’ or be stressed out about it. You have to go up there with a clear mind and do what you know how to do.”
The Lady Tornadoes did just that on Tuesday. Hannah Adams ripped a two-out RBI triple to the right-field gap in the third to extend Alcoa’s lead to 6-0. With two outs in the fifth, Kyle belted a double to left field. Sam Robinson brought her home with another double to left field.
Jones punctuated Alcoa’s final district game by striking out the final batter in the seventh.
“We have great team chemistry this year,” Bailey said. “This team just has a greater purpose with what we went through — and what all teams went through — last year with COVID, just knowing that it could be taken away. … I’m just really proud of our kids and excited to see the next goal they accomplish.”
