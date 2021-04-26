William Blount sophomore right fielder Abby Barron got underneath the line drive laced toward her by Alcoa junior Abby Hembree in the bottom of the seventh inning, but that out provided all the confidence the Lady Tornadoes needed.
Kursten Kinder followed Hembree’s rocket with a pinch-hit single and freshman second baseman Hannah Adams reached on a bunt single before junior shortstop Italia Kyle came through with a walk-off RBI single to lift Alcoa to a 3-2 victory over William Blount on Monday at Alcoa High School.
“What started it all was Abby’s at-bat,” Kyle told The Daily Times. “Even though she got out, it was a hard-hit ball. She hadn’t been in the whole game, but she came out and performed. The very next at-bat, Kirsten got on base and that’s exactly what we needed.
“We knew from then on we were going to achieve our goal.”
The offensive resurgence capped by Kyle’s game-winning hit gave Alcoa junior pitcher Cassa Arnold the win in a pitcher’s duel against William Blount junior MacKenzie Blevins, who had retired 11 of the previous 12 batters she faced before giving up those three consecutive singles to close the game.
It was the only earned run Blevins was tagged with during an outing in which she struck out eight batters over 6 1/3 innings.
Arnold was just as good, limiting the Lady Governors (15-11) to four hits while striking out five 10 days after being hit in the face with a ball in the batting cages that knocked out her front tooth and caused a small facial fracture.
“It was difficult, but I was ready to come back out and help my team out as much as I could, even if that meant playing as a flex in the outfield like I have the past couple of games,” Arnold said. “Tonight, my team backed me up and I’m really thankful for them.”
“That kid is the toughest kid in the school and maybe the toughest softball player in the state of Tennessee,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey added. “I have the utmost respect for her grit and her competitiveness. She’s a winner."
William Blount had its chances to do more damage to Arnold, but it stranded 10 runners on base and went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
“It is literally one of our goals hanging in our dugout to be .500 with runners in scoring position, and we just did not execute that one goal and it hurt us,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “Mak pitched a heck of a game. She gave us a chance right there. That game boils down to our offense.”
The Lady Governors have now lost three of their last four games after a stretch in which they won 10 of 12, including a perfect 5-0 record against District 4-AAA opponents. William Blount will attempt to reestablish that groove when it hosts county rival Heritage at 5:30 p.m. today.
Alcoa (20-6) finds itself on the opposite of the spectrum, having won seven of its past eight games two weeks before entering the postseason.
“We’re playing tougher teams as we get closer to the postseason, and I set our schedule up that way because we want to be at our best and we want to be challenged before we get there so that we know that we’ve been through adversity, experienced failure and know how to push through that because the ball isn’t always going to bounce your way,” Fekete Bailey said. “This was a really big win for us. It’s a rivalry game and it’s always good to see your kids be successful in pressure situations.”
