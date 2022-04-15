KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is not going anywhere near the panic button.
The No. 1 Vols suffered a 6-3 loss to Alabama on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium three days after losing to Tennessee Tech at Smokies Stadium.
It the first time Tennessee has lost back-to-back games since going two-and-out in the College World Series last season, and it made sure to put these two losses in perspective to its last stretch of defeats.
“It’s baseball, I don’t know how else to explain it,” Tennessee junior left-hander Will Mabrey said. “There’s a hot streak and a cold streak. We’re a great team. We’re always going to put good swings on the ball. We’re always going to pitch the ball really well. It’s just one of those nights.”
Tennessee (31-3, 12-1 SEC) did put good swings on the ball and pitched well, just at different times with varying results.
The Vols scored two runs off four hits in the first off Alabama starter Garrett McMillan and could have added more with graduate catcher Evan Russell at the plate and two runners in scoring position.
Instead, McMillan struck Russell out with the bases loaded to start a troubling trend.
Tennessee left the bases loaded in the second when junior center fielder Drew Gilbert flied out to the warning track in center and stranded two more in the third when Alabama right fielder William Hamiter robbed junior Cortland Lawson of extra bases with a diving catch in the right-center gap.
UT’s offense fizzled out after that, tallying out three hits over the final six innings.
“You can control if you square the baseball up or not like Cortland did, but you don’t have any control over the guy making a diving catch,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Ideally, you would like to bunch up your stuff kind of like they did in one inning. They had a big inning and we never did that, but we kind of had some things going for us all over the place until that momentum shifted there.
“(Alabama’s) bullpen guys did a good job, but the beginning half of the game is where we had an opportunity to produce on the scoreboard.”
The lack of timely hitting coincided with a second straight lackluster start from freshman right-hander Chase Burns, who was pulled with no outs in the fourth after surrendering a leadoff home run to Owen Diodati and then giving up a single and issuing a walk.
Mabrey entered out of the bullpen and immediately induced a tailor-made double play, but Lawson allowed the grounder to go through his legs, allowing Andrew Pinckney to score.
“I trust all my guys,” Mabrey said. “Those are my brothers for life. It’s part of the game. It’s baseball. It’s a game of errors, a game of mistakes. Not everybody is perfect, so I’ve got his back and he’s got mine.”
Alabama (23-12, 8-5), which won its eighth-straight game, exited the dugout with a short celebration that Tennessee viewed as over the top. It gets an opportunity to get back on track while enacting some revenge and avoiding its first series loss of the season at 6 p.m. today.
“I’m not worried about it all, honestly,” freshman designated hitter Jared Dickey said. “I know our team is going to come back and bounce back. We have a bunch of dogs on this team. A little fertilizer never hurt anybody.”
