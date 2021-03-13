Ivy Davis muscled a leadoff home run over the left field wall in the eighth inning to give No. 22 Tennessee a 4-3 win over No. 12 LSU on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Lady Vols fell to the Tigers, 2-1, in the first game of Saturday’s double-header, but rebounded with a strong performance in the second contest. They can win the series today at 1 p.m.
Chelsea Seggern belted a two-run homer in the first inning to lift Tennessee to an early lead. LSU plated two runs in the fifth to seize a 3-2 lead.
The King’s Academy graduate Madison webber led off the seventh with a single. Rylie West moved pinch runner Anna Fox to third by ripping a double to center field. Fox scored when Cailin Hannon grounded out to first base.
The Lady Vols (18-2, 1-1 SEC) left two runners on base in the seventh, but it didn’t matter. Davis gave Tennessee the victory with one swing of the bat on the second pitch of the eight.
