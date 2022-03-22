According to Heritage softball head coach Jeff Sherman, Izzie Hayes will give the Lady Mountaineers her best effort at the plate, in the circle or in the field.
Hayes proved it Tuesday. The sophomore tossed six-plus innings in the circle and recorded an RBI in Heritage’s 7-3 win over Hardin Valley in a District 4-4A clash.
“Izzie Hayes is just a tough nut, man,” Sherman told The Daily Times. “She will do whatever we ask her to do. She’s leading us in hitting right now, she’s our No. 1 pitcher. If you tell her to run through a wall, she’s going to do it.”
Hayes threw 113 pitches and 72 strikes in the win, and she also recorded a pair of strikeouts, crediting her curveball as her most useful pitch of the evening.
The right-hander scattered two hits over the first four innings before exiting in the top of the seventh.
“The curveball outside (pitch) is what I usually go with,” Hayes said.
“Overall I was pleased (with how I played). I kept hitting the corners with my pitches. The team’s been working together really well, so far.”
Heritage (6-0, 1-0 District 4-4A) opened its scoring with a two-run second inning. Claire Foister led off with a double to center, reaching third on a high throw to the infield.
Two at-bats later, Hayes grounded to Lady Hawks’ pitcher Gracie Gray, but instead of going for the out at first, Gray opted to try and catch Foister off guard at third. The throw ended up rolling into the left field, allowing Foister to score and Hayes to reach third. It was the first two of five errors for Hardin Valley (2-1, 0-1 District 4-4A).
“We made it a point in the preseason to be aggressive on the bases,” Sherman said. “I told them, ‘I’m going to get you to third base if you’re the lead runner. If you’re the tail runner, it’s on you.’ They’re reading most of that on their own, to do what they need to do.”
After adding to its lead in the third on a Kendall Correll RBI ground out, the Lady Mountaineers blew the game open in the fifth by plating four more runs. Cordell tallied her second RBI on a single to score Kylee Thomas, then with two runners on, another Lady Hawks error led to Cordell crossing home. That was followed by a Hayes RBI triple that scored not just Kenna Hicks, but also Hayes as another error bit HVA in the infield.
Heritage’s batting order finished with seven hits and four RBIs.
“Everybody put the ball in play when they needed to,” Sherman said. “We hit the ball when we needed too. We’ve struggled with Hardin Valley the last two years so it was nice to come out here and get that win.”
Hardin Valley didn’t go away easily. The Lady Hawks trailed 3-1 before the Lady Mountaineers’ four-run fifth and had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh.
Addison Ragland used an RBI single to try and ignite a Hardin Valley rally, but relief pitcher Anabeth Williamson closed the door on just one pitch, snagging a pop-up to clinch the district win.
“We feel like with our outfield, if it’s hit in the air, it’s going to be caught,” Sherman said. “Infield has played lights out, too.”
