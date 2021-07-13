Jackson Leath and Sean Hunley had two different senior seasons at Tennessee.
Leath, one of the Vols’ most talented arms, tore his left hamstring attempting to field a first-inning ground ball against Indiana State on Feb. 28. Hunley emerged as Tennessee’s most trusted bullpen arm, setting a single-season program record for appearances (35) while posting a 7-5 record and a 3.36 ERA.
Each of them heard their name called on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday, with Leath being selected by the Texas Rangers in the 12th round with the 344th overall pick and Hunley going to the Tampa Bay Rays in the 19th round with the 581st overall pick.
Leath and Hunley’s selections gave Tennessee seven drafted players in this year’s draft, matching the total set in 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2006 for the second-most selections in program history despite the event being half as long as those previous drafts (50 rounds in 1991 and 1996, 40 rounds in 2001 and 2006).
The program record for selections in a single draft is eight set in 1992.
Two future Vols were also taken in the final two rounds, though it is unlikely to prevent them from coming to Tennessee.
Seth Halverson, a junior right-handed pitcher who announced he was transferring from Missouri to Tennessee on June 17, was taken by the Phillies in the 19th round with the 565th overall pick.
Chase Burns, the top-ranked pitcher in UT’s 2021 signing class who announced Monday he would not sign with any team who drafted him, was picked by the San Diego Padres in the 20th round with the 610th overall pick.
Notable Tennessee players to not hear their name called were junior right-hander Camden Sewell, senior first baseman Luc Lipcius, senior left fielder Evan Russell and senior left-hander and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh.
All four are eligible to return to Tennessee next season or sign with a club as undrafted free agent with a maximum $20,000 signing bonus.
