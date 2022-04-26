Alcoa has patiently waited for Jacob Baumann to display the scoring ability it knows he possesses.
It happened Tuesday.
The sophomore slid to the ground and lofted a shot over leaping William Blount goalkeeper Eli Custer in the 32nd minute. Six minutes into the second half, Baumann struck again, his two goals leading the way for a 3-0 victory over William Blount at Alcoa Elementary School.
“We felt like he should be finishing more often,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “Finally, tonight, he was able to put it on frame, and they were both really good shots.
“When he finds space for us and gets himself involved in the game, he creates a lot of room, and tonight he used it to shoot.”
Baumann’s scoring efforts were a welcome sight, but it was Jaden Dyar who stole the show with a perfectly placed bicycle kick that capped the scoring in the 61st minute.
“We don’t teach it because we’d rather see a lot more technique of getting the ball down and everything else, but it is fun to see,” Corley said. “Jaden deserves it. He works really hard, and if he’s going to get a goal like that then we’ll celebrate with him.”
The three goals came at the expense of a banged up William Blount squad that started four freshmen.
The Governors (5-8-4) rarely possessed the ball in the attacking third, allowing Alcoa (6-5-2) to dictate the pace. Miscommunication along the back line played a part in each goal finding the back of the net.
“We we’re going to let the kids play, but sometimes you have to live with the mistakes when you do that,” William Blount coach Bill Baker said. “These guys played as hard as they could. They always do. I’m happy with the effort, it just didn’t work out how we wanted to.”
Baker believes William Blount’s freshman class will turn the tide of a program that won a combined three games over the past two seasons, but the Governors are not punting on the season at hand.
William Blount returns to District 4-AAA play at 7 p.m. Thursday when it travels to face Bearden.
Alcoa will attempt to build some additional momentum when it hosts Greenback, which reached the Class A sectionals a year ago, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday before turning its attention to the District 2-A tournament.
The Tornadoes will face Pigeon Forge in the opening round of the district tournament and hopes to get a rematch with Gatlinburg-Pittman in the title game after suffering a 1-0 defeat Friday.
“This is going to be an important week,” Corley said. “If we can get through Thursday and get ourselves in good shape, we can build some confidence.
“Next week, we get a chance to rest the varsity guys and get them some days off and really focus on training and some things we want to improve before the district tournament.”
