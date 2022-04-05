As Lenoir City’s Matthias Witte landed on the soggy turf at Alcoa Elementary School, the opportunity suddenly presented itself for Jacob Baumann and the Alcoa boys soccer team.
Trailing the Panthers 2-1 with less than a minute left in regulation, another chance to tie seemed to be slipping away for the Tornadoes and with the clock ticking away, it might have been their last.
In the box, Witte tried getting the ball away from the goal, kicking high and off-balanced before the ball harmlessly skimmed off his foot and directly in front of Baumann with only the goalkeeper to beat.
He quickly set his feet and darted the ball to the corner of the net past Jesus Orozco for the tying score with 35 seconds remaining. Lenoir City wasn’t able to get a clean shot off as time expired and Baumann’s goal provided the 2-2 draw in the non-district match up Tuesday.
“Whenever the ball got close enough, I just knew it was in,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “You know, that adrenaline and it’s hard to make that decision whether you’re going for (the goal) or not and what you’re going to do with it. Once I made the right decision and it goes in, you don’t know what to do. Just run and scream.”
There was reason for celebration following the kick. In the minutes leading up to it, any possibility of scoring a goal, let alone a tying one, was seeming further and further out of reach.
Alcoa (3-3-1) tallied nine total shots, four of which came in the second half and while its opportunities were limited, there a few shots that narrowly missed, which loomed even larger when Lenoir City (3-2-1) was awarded a penalty kick with 15 minutes, 56 seconds to go in the second half.
Braden Pickell gave the Panthers their first lead on the kick, slipping the ball past Tornadoes goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester to go up 2-1.
“I’m glad we (came back and tied it),” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “I didn’t see the foul that awarded (Lenoir City) the penalty kick down there, but I don’t think we played anywhere near our best game. I don’t think we were very efficient offensively and we didn’t have a lot of urgency until we were down 2-1. We played a bit better there at the end and give the boys some credit, they worked hard there at the end and got something out of it anyway.”
As hard as it was for Alcoa to find the back of the net for a majority of the match, the Tornadoes started quickly on the offensive side of the field, connecting on a Jaden Dyar goal just over three minutes into the first half to lead 1-0. Lenoir City answered with a Osmar Cifuentes goal at the 25 minute, 58 second mark to draw even at 1-1.
Quick starts haven’t been a problem for Alcoa, according to Corely. It’s the minutes in between when the Tornadoes have struggled. Being able to find an answer in an urgent situation was a positive takeaway, especially heading back into District 2-1A play on April 21 against Pigeon Forge.
“We usually seem to start pretty quick,” Corley said. “We kind of ebb and flow. We’ll get off to a good, quick start, then we might have a little period there where our intensity will drop some and it kind of evens itself out. I would like to be able to urgency for 80 minutes of soccer, but it’s what you get. We’ll keep working on that and see if we can be more consistent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.