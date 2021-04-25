Maryville College junior right-hander Jacob Hanson allowed one hit over seven innings to lift the Scots to a 4-0 victory over Huntingdon on Sunday after dropping the first two games of the series.
Huntingdon's Colton Clark broke up Hanson's no-hit bid with a single to leadoff the seventh.
Gabe Lopez, Jimmy Meredith and Ian Campbell combined to go 6-for-12 with two runs scored and three RBIs from the top three spots in the Scots' lineup. Matthew Petzelt also added a two-hit performance.
The Scots (7-20, 3-9 USA South) return to action when they host Walters State Community College at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
