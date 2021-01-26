KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had a sense of urgency against Mississippi State on Tuesday, knowing that a loss would change the outlook of the season.
Perceived as one of the best teams in the country in the preseason, the Vols could find themselves outside the AP Top 25 with a third consecutive loss and, given their resume, would likely have to start proving their worth to the NCAA Tournament committee.
“I told the team tonight that I don’t care how we do it, but we had to find a way to win this game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “… The fact of the matter is, in games like this, players make plays coming down the stretch.”
In a must-win game, it was two of Tennessee’s youngest players — albeit also two of its most talented — who answered the call. Freshman guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson scored eight of the Vols’ final 10 points in the final four minutes, 13 seconds to secure a 56-53 victory inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“There was no doubt coming down the stretch that we were going to play through Jaden because he is a guy that can finish well and he’s a guy that passes it to the open man,” Barnes said. “We all know those two guys are going to get better and better. They just have to get more consistent.”
Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 SEC) led 46-45 when Johnson hit a turnaround jumper through contact in the paint for an and-one opportunity. He missed the free throw, but the play seemed to be the spark the duo needed to take over.
Springer made a layup on the Vols’ next possession to extend the lead back to three after Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith hit two free throws. Springer had his next shot attempt blocked as he attempted to beat the shot clock, but he quickly gathered the loose ball and fired another shot that clanged off the rim and into the arms of Johnson, who finished with a layup to give UT a 52-48 advantage with 2:31 left to play.
Johnson hit two free throws on Tennessee’s next possession to build the lead to five — its largest lead since it led 20-15 in the first half — that proved enough to knock off the Bulldogs (9-8, 4-5).
“Those two are growing at a very fast pace,” sophomore forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “I’m very proud and happy to see them out there comfortable, hooping and making the right plays. They know what to do … and having that poise, I think that’s really great.”
Johnson finished with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting to go along with two assists, a rebound, three steals and two blocks. Springer returned to the court after missing the previous two games with a left ankle injury and tallied nine points on 3-of-7 shooting, five assists and four rebounds.
“As the game went on, I think (Springer) settled in,” Barnes said. “He certainly is a difference maker. We knew he would make some mistakes, but he made some terrific plays. It’s great to have him out back and see him out there.”
The Vols certainly needed Springer and Johnson’s performances late, and if the season does end up finishing how it was expected to, those two will play a big part in it.
“(A game like tonight) certainly gives us both a lot of confidence knowing that (coach) can come to us in any situation,” Johnson said. “We just play every game until the last second as hard as we can.”
