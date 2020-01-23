Five-star prospect and Tennessee signee Jaden Springer was named as one of 24 participants in the 2020 McDonald's All-American Game on April 1 in Houston. It is the second consecutive year Tennessee will be represented, following freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James' appearance a year ago. Springer is the ninth McDonald's All-American in program history.
Springer, who is ranked as the 17th-best player in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports, pays a visit to Knoxville this weekend when IMG Academy (Fla.) plays at Knoxville Catholic at 2 p.m. Saturday.
