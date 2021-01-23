KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said that a timeline for Jaden Springer’s return from a left ankle injury is dependent on the freshman guard getting to the point where “he feels like he can give everything he’s got.”
The Vols would prefer that to be sooner rather than later.
The Charlotte, North Carolina native was sidelined for the second consecutive game, and just like it did against Florida on Tuesday, Tennessee put forth a sluggish offensive performance in 73-64 loss to No. 19 Missouri on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“There’s no doubt he helps you in games like this,” Barnes said.
Springer is Tennessee’s most versatile offensive weapon with the athleticism to beat defenders off the dribble, the strength and balance to finish at the rim and vision to make the right pass if the defense collapses.
He ranks third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.0 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the floor — second-best on the team for players with more than 30 shot attempts behind redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson (53.4%). He is also UT’s best 3-point shooter at 56.3%.
Without the threat Springer provides, the Vols (10-3, 4-3 SEC) seem lost.
Three of Tennessee’s five lowest scoring outputs and field-goal percentages have come in games where Springer either injured his ankle — versus Alabama on Jan. 21 — or was forced to sit out because of it. The only other two times the Vols failed to score more than 65 points and shoot 45% or better from the floor was against Colorado and Cincinnati fresh off a two-week shutdown because of COVID-19 protocol to start the season.
“Jaden brings a lot to the floor when he’s out there, whether it’s on offense being efficient, getting to the basket, getting to his spots, knocking down the 3-ball and things like that or being one of the guys who can guard on the perimeter on the other end,” sophomore guard Davonte Gaines said. “On both ends of the floor, Jaden is great player and his impact on that game is what we’re missing offensively and defensively.”
Turnovers have been the catalyst for UT’s two-game losing streak, having given it away a combined 36 times against Florida and Missouri. Springer turned it over six times against Texas A&M on Jan. 9, but aside from that, he has made 13 such miscues in his other 10 appearances.
Barnes added that his ability to attack the rim against the Tigers’ pressure could have alleviated some of the Vols’ mistakes.
“I think when people are pressuring you that hard, you have to be able to drive the ball to get them off of you,” Barnes said. “We don’t have enough guys right now that are willing to go make that play. I think we’ve got guys with the ability to do it, but they’re going to have to go and not predetermine when they’re driving the ball, what they’re going to do.”
Sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi is also hampered by a hip injury, compounding the issues the Vols are having without Springer.
The result has been whatever group Tennessee trots onto the court lacking the confidence to execute an offense that can complement its defense that ranks third in adjusted defensive efficiency (88.1 points allowed per 100 possessions).
“It’s tough because we need those guys, but we still have to continue to learn to play without them when they’re not on the court,” Pons said. “The guys that replace them will need to do a better job of executing what we do.
“… It hurts to lose two straight games. We’re upset right now, but we’ll be fine. … We also have to take it personally. Everyone has to take it personal, bring our game to a different level, because every night we’re going to get everyone’s best, and we have to be ready for that.”
