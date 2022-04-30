A lot was expected of Jahvin Carter.
When Alcoa boys basketball coach Ryan Collins sat down with Carter for an end-of-the-year conversation, following a freshman season in which the dynamic guard showed potential while playing plenty of minutes, Carter’s future was laid out in front of him.
“When we talked that day, we really set the expectation of a sophomore leap,” Collins told The Daily Times. “Just because you’re a year older doesn’t mean you come back any better. So we set the bar very high in terms of what you’re going to come back (as) and you’re going to be a very different player than you were this year.
“Behind that, all we talked about was efficiency. Alright, you’ve demonstrated you can create shots at every level. Now you get everybody’s attention at the top of the scouting report. Are you going to be able to be efficient in all those categories?”
As a sophomore, Carter met those expectations and more, averaging 21.8 points per game and grabbing 144 rebounds on his way to being named the 2022 All-Daily Times Boys Player of the Year.
Despite being the center of attention for nearly every opposing team, Carter never faltered, scoring at all three levels, setting up plays for teammates and even shutting down opponents’ best players defensively.
Among his accolades, he was also named to the Tennessee Sports Writers’ Association’s Class 2A All-State team.
“We asked a lot of him, and I think the thing that I came away with (that was) most impressive is that night in and night out, he delivered,” Collins said. “I don’t remember many bad performances in there, and it’s one of those things, if Jahvin Carter plays bad, Alcoa’s probably going to struggle. He never did.
“To have that out of an underclassman was big time. So I’m proud of the year he had. I think he’s very deserving and a lot of our team success goes to kind of his personal success. We also had good pieces around him.”
Behind Carter’s dominating play, the Tornadoes made a strong postseason run, downing Gatlinburg-Pittman to win their second region title in three seasons. Alcoa finished just one game shy of a state tournament appearance, losing to Tyner Academy in the Class 2A sectionals.
“It was rough, I ain’t going to lie, but when we came together and started clicking, I feel like everybody started enjoying what we had and realized what we had,” Carter said. “I feel like the season went great. We weren’t where we wanted to be, but it went great. We will be back next year and farther.”
Part of that conversation between coach and player a year ago centered around Carter taking the next step in leadership. Alcoa’s coaching staff has pushed Carter to become a more vocal leader, and Collins has seen his star guard embrace that role.
It wasn’t new territory for Carter, either. He stepped up as a leader for his middle school team while in the seventh grade, and midway through his freshman season at Alcoa, even before his talk with Collins, he realized he would once again need to undertake that responsibility.
“Coach always wants me to be a leader,” Carter said. “He feels like I’m a vocal leader. I’m getting better at it. I feel like in middle school, I always had to be a leader, too. So I just feel like I’ve always had to take most of the load, and I like it. I like having the pressure on me.”
“The way I look at it is if you put Jahvin on the court with four others, those four others are expecting to go out there and win, and much of that is because they know what they’re going to get out of Jahvin,” Collins added. “I think that is a testament to how good he is skill-wise, but it’s also a testament to who he is character-wise.
“He’s a teammate that’s kind of well-liked and a high-character kid. He checks all those boxes. He’s been a joy to coach.”
Carter’s future goals are lofty: he wants to set a new school record in career scoring, win a state title, claim the coveted Mr. Basketball award and eventually play at the next level.
For a player who has met, and surpassed, every challenge he’s faced so far, it wouldn’t surprise anyone around Alcoa if he accomplishes those goals and more.
“We are excited to kind of have him featured as the centerpiece the next two years,” Collins said, “and excited about our program going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.