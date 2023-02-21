PIGEON FORGE — Throughout most of Alcoa’s bout with Gatlinburg-Pittman in the District 2-2A championship, the Tornadoes and Highlanders appeared evenly matched, responding to each other’s scores with ones of their own.
Alcoa, though, had one factor going for it that Gatlinburg-Pittman did not: Jahvin Carter.
The junior tallied 29 points and nailed six 3-pointers Tuesday, making himself the major difference and helping No. 1-seed Alcoa down No. 2 Gatlinburg-Pittman, 70-51 and claim the district title.
“I think in your biggest moments, you need your best player to step up,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “You need your leader to not only lead through performance, but you need a guy to lead in all aspects, and I thought (Carter) checked every box tonight. I thought he was phenomenal.
“He was guarding their best player, did a good job on (Ty) Glasper for a majority of the game. Then you turn around and you pour in 29 points, just an outstanding performance.”
It’s not as if Carter didn’t have help, though.
Near the end of the third quarter, Carter pulled up for a 3-point shot, and after the ball swished through the net, he pointed in appreciation at Brandon Winton, who had delivered a crisp pass for the assist.
Winton, who recently transferred to Alcoa (23-8) from IMG Academy in Florida, not only provided a spark and nine points for the Tornadoes on Tuesday. He helped their offense flow smoothly, too.
“It’s hard trying to add somebody late,” Collins said. “You’ve got to make sure it’s the right fit. We’ve got a really good basketball team. We’ve got a deep basketball team. We’ve had a team all along that I’ve believed in and played at a high level. But you have a chance to add, one, a good player, but you can’t do it if he’s not the right fit.
“The biggest thing I can say about Brandon is he checked a lot of the character boxes that we’re kind of looking for, and I think because of who he is as a person, we’re able to try to make it all work on the fly late with a limited amount of time.”
Gatlinburg-Pittman (19-8) led 12-10 early before Alcoa went on a 7-0 run, culminated by a Carter layup that forced a timeout by the Highlanders. Carter sprayed in 12 points during the first half.
The Highlanders were ahead 21-19 to end an intense first quarter full of makes and responses, but the Tornadoes held a 34-32 advantage entering halftime. Gatlinburg-Pittman scored the final six points of the half, with Ty Glasper draining two free throws shortly before the clock expired.
Though Gatlinburg-Pittman briefly took a one-point lead during the third period, Alcoa quickly claimed back the advantage, going on another 7-0 run that ended with Carter’s three and point-back at Winton.
The Tornadoes finished the job in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Highlanders, 24-11, to make no doubt of which team would hoist the District 2-2A champion plaque.
It was a special moment for Alcoa, too, considering that Gatlinburg-Pittman dominated it last season en route to winning the district title.
“You just start talking goals, and you want to be a championship team. You want to be a championship program,” Collins said. “GP has got a program that we really respect. They’ve got two high-level players. So for us to compete and play well, especially in the second half, and get this one, it’s everything that we kind of want. I’m proud of our squad.”
