MURFREESBORO — Jahvin Carter took the ball down the court, criss-crossing and looking for a lane.
The junior guard moved to the right side of the court, then to the left, weaving through Frederick Douglass defenders before reaching the paint. Once he got there, he put up a left-handed shot that rolled around the rim and eventually fell through the net, giving Alcoa a one-point lead and eliciting cheers from the fans in the stands.
Though just 2.5 seconds still remained in the game, Carter’s teammates ran from the sideline and embraced him to celebrate, as if they knew what would happen next.
After inbounding the ball and sprinting down the court, Douglass’ last-second shot was nowhere close, and the deal was sealed: Alcoa was taking home its first state title since 1967, according to TSSAA records, with a 59-58 win at the Murphy Center, capping off an impressive stretch in the Class 2A state tournament.
Carter (24 points) struggled to find the basket early. He scored his first points on a layup with three minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the half, but it was a catalytic moment for the Class 2A Mr. Basketball finalist.
With Douglass ahead 22-14, Carter hit a 3-pointer, made two free throws and tallied a layup, pacing Alcoa’s attack as the Tornadoes went on a 10-4 run to end the half down 26-24.
Carter missed a 3-pointer at the third quarter-ending buzzer.
He more than made up for it, though, by scoring that final bucket to give Alcoa its first state title in nearly 60 years.
